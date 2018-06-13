Joel Long introduces his poems:





Slowly to the Island



Most of what I see I can’t tell you.

Memory and language conspire like sick stones,

stars that will not let go the light twice, spendthrifts

of vision. The dog chases a lizard into the rabbitbrush,

the lizard just a spark from the forge, full of organs,

two eyes I never see, obsidian chips and nerves

to the little brain the dog aspires to but never

reaches, so quick, so filled with this terrain

which belongs to the lizard not the dog, the difference

between what we see and what we want to keep.

I am prone to capturing, wanting to keep things still

so I can return to them in a moment that is not still

and consider them, consider an arrangement of land

and grasses, an antelope caught staring at me

and the dog who doesn’t see the antelope at all

or would, if she did see it, pursue it with no intent

but to run. Perhaps the dog is me in that, to run,

no intent but to chase this thing before me, the clouds

shifting in oil sheen, the crow tearing its shape

out of the sky, the island to the west allowing distance

to make it blue and indistinct, a blur of detail

that will not return to specificity, its condition, its truth.





Bryce Canyon Epithalamium

for Alysha and Adam



When water was water, the lake was deep

and the lake grew deeper here; river lifted

grains of sand from the west, and the sand

fell in still water of the lake. What sang

in the sky, the template for song, fossil

blue, the kind of distance no one sees.

I’ve been here night when the sky froze,

and curls of frost fell from stars, desert

cold the center of my wrists. And when the sun

rose, I felt thaw, felt my wrists expand.

Every stone felt water. Every stone felt

water recede and the weight of earth

push down, millennia of winter,

every page in the library of things, freeze and thaw

lifting the calliope of hoodoos from the shore,

stone temples the sacred family, sandstone,

pinyon, bristle cone pines smelling of caramel

a thousand years.

Now, a mountain bluebird

lives the moment on a silver branch of pinyon,

its wings fashioned Assyrian lapis lazuli,

its breast, carnelian, rust the color sandstone, blood.

It sings the new song from ancient water, bird

small as your mouths, small as your palms, held

together today. It pulses with breath and feathers

small eyes aperture to the entire canyon and time.

Here at the edge of two vast waters, you kiss.

Here, with your hands against stone of a thousand

winters and springs, you say yes. You double the time,

double the canyon with mystery of being, yes,

to seeing every night sky together, waters growing deeper

inside you both, flooding visions of the singular world

and love, blue bird calling through every mortal cell.





Field Guide for Western Birds



Books will tell the names of birds,

but I wait to tell you what I’ve seen,

describe wings, shape of the head,

describe breast color, size, where it was.

I show you the photo I’ve taken, thing

I’ve seen turned electric light, an entire

sky behind, trees of light. I ask

you to tell me the name; you do not fail

to give the word. I repeat what you say,

because there is magic in names of birds,

golden eye, cinnamon teal, warbler, waxwings,

kestrel resting on a winter tree after the storm,

and when I say the word, I have no power more

than I had before except the brain where the word

finds color of wings blurring, bird song,

temperature of day, and the word fills

with sky and flying, snow geese, a wilderness

of peaks glowing behind, pintails, buoyed

in the crack in spring ice, tundra swans, necks

curled with the slight weight of their heads

so everything is half a heart, a bowl of white feathers

crowning water. I could check the guide,

flip through a continent of birds, index where

birds are arranged by name, but I come to you,

to check the ether, the memory in your skull

a menagerie of birds and mornings, singing quick

your whistling throat, names like spells

to call them from dream thickets into actual air,

beyond words, thing itself, this nesting ground.





The Illusion of Actual Space



The water’s skin is silver. The sky is.

The rain is silver, small as mist.

One hundred cliff swallows shape

air with their flight, swirling strings,

contour of a girl’s cheek, meander of water,

filaments of milkweed. Wings are dark

petals skimming water, dipping down

so seed shaped beaks can pinch a mayfly

that walks on water. Cottonwood trunks

silver lights green smoke, rattles leaves.

The swallows come every direction.

There is no center here; every thing

is center, every bird, slipping over

the breathing water, the river pulling

hands of earth, white sandstone lit silver,

the grasses at the shoreline, the blue sage,

pulling it past in waves of frankincense,

cool flame, silver this time, and barn swallows,

their wings cobalt blue, bellies lemon, touch water

without touching water this time, there,

there, touching water, gone silver now, there,

again, another bird that comes from nowhere.





Geologic Time



In the desert, the hull of a whale surfaces in stone.

It is as textured as the present, the porous bones

still porous, socket of an eye pouring with shadow.

It tells us of an inland sea before man invented time,

and the birds in the stones tell us of flying and sound.

Stone leaves like leaves in the gutter shimmer tracery

of opaque glass that looks straight into the pressure

of the earth on the earth, pulling into its center

every kind and species. In the times of bridge building,

men on girders hung above the river in its current bed

like reflections off silver, bits of shaved ice floating down

from the heavens. And when they came down to shore

from the high scaffold, the bridge looked permanent,

as though it had been there as long as the river,

and the men vanished with their voices and most

of their words, stones in the quarry without hammers.

In the city of your birth, refineries clean the blood

of ancient birds and palm groves, the scent of orchid,

the smoke of ruin. The world has waited this long

swinging around the sun with slow velocity, patient

for us. The bridges in every city we visit have been rising

over waters. And the rivers have changed direction

by wearing away granite, leaving behind oxbows

and meanders from centuries of bearing down, lifting

silt into itself, shining with it, laying it down softly

in its bed. For us it must be easy to wait. The earth

teaches us patience, and we calmly release our love

into its grace, two bodies and hearts that have waited

this long for the flash, this ecstasy of sweetness.

We are left to participate in this grand sweep of things,

sparrows squeaking in shrubbery, thunderheads building

above the butte, cows drifting clouds of their bodies

beneath cottonwoods shade, and the river renaming

each stone, each meadow and sky. We are awash in all.

Joel Long’s book

book Winged Insects won the White Pine Press Poetry Prize. Lessons in Disappearance and Knowing Time by Light were published by Blaine Creek Press in 2010. His chapbooks, Chopin’s Preludes and Saffron Beneath Every Frost, were published by Elik Press. He lives in Salt Lake City.

Header photo by Joel Long. Photo of Joel Long by Sarah Long.

