Naïve Roofscape

Aix-en-Provence



Beyond the French doors leading out

to this fourth-floor rental’s balcony, open sky

above a pre-Cubist arrangement of

ochre walls, blue-gray shutters both open

and closed, and terra cotta roofs—all studded

with innumerable accessories and doodads:

small chimneys gathered in familial groups

and wearing metal caps, a Celtic cross

and two stone urns atop the church;

a gold ball below a flag-like weathervane

at the apex of a pyramidal tower,

the pointy, floppy tops of three cypresses

projecting up like elf hats; satellite dishes,

the metal skeletal wings of TV antennas,

and, best of all, the shiny cylindrical

vents whose tops, spinning like pinwheels,

flash festively with sunlight—all these

conduits and valves and instruments

that in one way or another mediate

between worlds, between a sky saturated

with sunlight and the streets below, noisy

with the cries of children on their way to school

and the clang of workers in blue jumpsuits

assembling a scaffolding against the wall

opposite, keeping it all from falling apart.

Jeffrey Harrison is the author of five books of poetry, most recently Into Daylight, published by Tupelo Press in 2014 as the winner of the Dorset Prize. He has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the NEA, and the Bogliasco Foundation, among other honors. His poems have appeared widely in magazines and journals, as well as in Best American Poetry 2016, Best American Poetry 2017, The Pushcart Prize Anthology, Poets of the New Century, The Twentieth Century in Poetry, and other anthologies, and been featured on The Writer's Almanac and American Life in Poetry. He lives in Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.jeffreyharrisonpoet.com

Header photo, La Montagne Sainte-Victoire seen from the roofs of Aix-en-Provence in 2005, by Nicolas Brignol, courtesy Wikimedia.