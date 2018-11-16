These four poems are part of a ten-poem series titled “Cord-House.” The series appears in Irma Pineda’s fifth collection of poetry, Doo yoo ne ga’ bia’ / De la casa del ombligo a las nueve cuartas (From the Cord-House to the Nine Handspans). Published in Mexico City in 2008, this collection traces indigenous Zapotec traditions, including origin stories, daily life, birth, and death rituals. Pineda writes her poems in both Spanish and her native language, Isthmus Zapotec.

VII



Tobisi zá guca lidxinu

tobisi gucanu laanu

nayeche bi’ndanu

tobisi nga ladxido’no

dxi beedxe

guie

ne yaga

ca bixhozenu

biza’ca laanu.

VII

Una sola nube fue nuestra casa

nosotros fuimos uno

alegre fue nuestro canto

uno solo fue nuestro corazón

el día en que tigres

piedras

y árboles

nuestros padres

nos dieron forma.

VII

Our home was a single cloud

we were one

song of joy

we were one heart

that day when the tigers

stones

and trees

our ancestors

gave us life.

VIII

Ti dxi beeda bi yoxho’

ziné riuunda binni zá

bicheechenani guidxilayú

que ñaadxa’ binnidxaba’

gucuaa laa

gudxite ca diidxa’ que

biguude guirá

bisirangu riuunda nayeche que

ne bidxiguetani lu zá

dxi que gulaa saa binni nabeza lu zá.

VIII

Un día llegó el más viejo de los vientos

se llevó el canto de los zapotecos

su mano lo esparció sobre la tierra

y no faltó el demonio

que lo aprehendió

el que jugó con las palabras

las enredó todas

corrompió el canto alegre

y lo devolvió a las nubes

ese día sus habitantes se dispersaron.

VIII

One day the oldest of the winds blew in

and carried off the Zapotecs’ song

cast it over the land by hand

and right away the devil

kidnapped our song

played with the words

and tangled them all up

ruined our joyful song

and returned it to the clouds

that day the Cloud People scattered.

X



Cayuunda nguiu:

Bixhale ndaga ladxido’lo’ xhiiñe

ti guiana dxiichi ndaanini

xtiidxa binniyoxho’.

Gasti ngá rizaacasi guidxilayú

tu bisaana lanu rari’ gunna chahui’

zadxelasa’nu ne biyoxho’ bixhose guira’ ca bi

ni zeeda neza guiá

ni rucuude yaga ni jmá nadipa’ suhuaa

ni rigapa lu binni

ngá nga ni zuni binni guizá’.

Ra gasti’ dani cu’ bandá’

xha’na’ ti gubidxa ndá’

ni rusiana dxitaladi binni

ne zia’ rusunisa

ni rucaguí guidiladi

ra ca ngá gunibiou’ dxiiña’.

X

Canta el hombre:

Abre bien tu corazón, hijo mío,

para que grabadas queden

las palabras de los antiguos.

Nada en esta tierra es casualidad

quienes aquí nos dejaron bien supieron

que frente al viento padre de todos los vientos

el que llega del norte

el que doblega al árbol más fuerte

y golpea los rostros

se forma la gente recia.

Sin montañas que hagan sombra

bajo el sol más candente

el que hace arder hasta los huesos

con el sudor abundante

con la piel encendida

conocerás el trabajo.

X

The man sings:

Open your heart wide, my child

so the ancestors’ words

can be carved there.

In this land nothing is coincidence

those who left us here knew well

that under the father of all the winds

the one that blows from the north

the one that bends the strongest tree

and batters our faces

our people grow strong.

Without mountains to shade us

under the punishing sun

that burns to the bone

with sweat flowing

with skin aflame

you will know what work is.

XI



Gasti ni guchibi lii guidxilayú di’

ti ne lii gule tobi

ne zié ne lii girá’ ra zalu’

xquéndalu’

ni biseenda

beedxe

yaga

ne guié.

XI

Que nada te asuste sobre la tierra

pues contigo nació

el que acompaña tus pasos

alma de tu ser

al que para guardarte mandaron

tigres

árboles

y peñascos.

XI

May nothing on earth scare you

since a nagual was born

and walks with you

this guardian of your soul

was sent by the

tigers

trees and

boulders.

Irma Pineda is an author, editor, translator, and educator in Juchitán, Oaxaca, Mexico. Her seventh book of bilingual Spanish-Isthmus Zapotec poetry is Naxiña’ Rului’ladxe’ / Rojo Deseo (Red Desire) (Pluralia Ediciones, 2018). She is the only woman to have been president of Mexico’s association of indigenous-language authors, ELIAC. Pineda serves on the faculty of the National Teachers University in Ixtepec, Oaxaca.



Wendy Call is an author, editor, translator, and educator in Seattle. Her book is an author, editor, translator, and educator in Juchitán, Oaxaca, Mexico. Her seventh book of bilingual Spanish-Isthmus Zapotec poetry is Naxiña’ Rului’ladxe’ / Rojo Deseo (Red Desire) (Pluralia Ediciones, 2018). She is the only woman to have been president of Mexico’s association of indigenous-language authors, ELIAC. Pineda serves on the faculty of the National Teachers University in Ixtepec, Oaxaca.is an author, editor, translator, and educator in Seattle. Her book No Word for Welcome (University of Nebraska Press, 2011) won the Grub Street National Book Prize for Nonfiction. Her translation of Irma Pineda’s poetry has been supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. She is a 2018-2019 Fulbright Scholar to Colombia and serves on the faculty of Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington.

Header photo by Wendy Call. Photo of Wendy Call and Irma Pineda by Kathy Cowell.

