These four poems are part of a ten-poem series titled “Cord-House.” The series appears in Irma Pineda’s fifth collection of poetry, Doo yoo ne ga’ bia’ / De la casa del ombligo a las nueve cuartas (From the Cord-House to the Nine Handspans). Published in Mexico City in 2008, this collection traces indigenous Zapotec traditions, including origin stories, daily life, birth, and death rituals. Pineda writes her poems in both Spanish and her native language, Isthmus Zapotec.
VII
Tobisi zá guca lidxinu
tobisi gucanu laanu
nayeche bi’ndanu
tobisi nga ladxido’no
dxi beedxe
guie
ne yaga
ca bixhozenu
biza’ca laanu.
VII
Una sola nube fue nuestra casa
nosotros fuimos uno
alegre fue nuestro canto
uno solo fue nuestro corazón
el día en que tigres
piedras
y árboles
nuestros padres
nos dieron forma.
VII
Our home was a single cloud
we were one
song of joy
we were one heart
that day when the tigers
stones
and trees
our ancestors
gave us life.
VIII
Ti dxi beeda bi yoxho’
ziné riuunda binni zá
bicheechenani guidxilayú
que ñaadxa’ binnidxaba’
gucuaa laa
gudxite ca diidxa’ que
biguude guirá
bisirangu riuunda nayeche que
ne bidxiguetani lu zá
dxi que gulaa saa binni nabeza lu zá.
VIII
Un día llegó el más viejo de los vientos
se llevó el canto de los zapotecos
su mano lo esparció sobre la tierra
y no faltó el demonio
que lo aprehendió
el que jugó con las palabras
las enredó todas
corrompió el canto alegre
y lo devolvió a las nubes
ese día sus habitantes se dispersaron.
VIII
One day the oldest of the winds blew in
and carried off the Zapotecs’ song
cast it over the land by hand
and right away the devil
kidnapped our song
played with the words
and tangled them all up
ruined our joyful song
and returned it to the clouds
that day the Cloud People scattered.
X
Cayuunda nguiu:
Bixhale ndaga ladxido’lo’ xhiiñe
ti guiana dxiichi ndaanini
xtiidxa binniyoxho’.
Gasti ngá rizaacasi guidxilayú
tu bisaana lanu rari’ gunna chahui’
zadxelasa’nu ne biyoxho’ bixhose guira’ ca bi
ni zeeda neza guiá
ni rucuude yaga ni jmá nadipa’ suhuaa
ni rigapa lu binni
ngá nga ni zuni binni guizá’.
Ra gasti’ dani cu’ bandá’
xha’na’ ti gubidxa ndá’
ni rusiana dxitaladi binni
ne zia’ rusunisa
ni rucaguí guidiladi
ra ca ngá gunibiou’ dxiiña’.
X
Canta el hombre:
Abre bien tu corazón, hijo mío,
para que grabadas queden
las palabras de los antiguos.
Nada en esta tierra es casualidad
quienes aquí nos dejaron bien supieron
que frente al viento padre de todos los vientos
el que llega del norte
el que doblega al árbol más fuerte
y golpea los rostros
se forma la gente recia.
Sin montañas que hagan sombra
bajo el sol más candente
el que hace arder hasta los huesos
con el sudor abundante
con la piel encendida
conocerás el trabajo.
X
The man sings:
Open your heart wide, my child
so the ancestors’ words
can be carved there.
In this land nothing is coincidence
those who left us here knew well
that under the father of all the winds
the one that blows from the north
the one that bends the strongest tree
and batters our faces
our people grow strong.
Without mountains to shade us
under the punishing sun
that burns to the bone
with sweat flowing
with skin aflame
you will know what work is.
XI
Gasti ni guchibi lii guidxilayú di’
ti ne lii gule tobi
ne zié ne lii girá’ ra zalu’
xquéndalu’
ni biseenda
beedxe
yaga
ne guié.
XI
Que nada te asuste sobre la tierra
pues contigo nació
el que acompaña tus pasos
alma de tu ser
al que para guardarte mandaron
tigres
árboles
y peñascos.
XI
May nothing on earth scare you
since a nagual was born
and walks with you
this guardian of your soul
was sent by the
tigers
trees and
boulders.
Wendy Call is an author, editor, translator, and educator in Seattle. Her book No Word for Welcome (University of Nebraska Press, 2011) won the Grub Street National Book Prize for Nonfiction. Her translation of Irma Pineda’s poetry has been supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. She is a 2018-2019 Fulbright Scholar to Colombia and serves on the faculty of Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington.
Header photo by Wendy Call. Photo of Wendy Call and Irma Pineda by Kathy Cowell.
Leave a Reply