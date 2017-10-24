If I’d Stayed Inside



I’d have missed the distant massing

of clouds plowing north, a continent

of ice and down its center a furrow

of blackness so absolute everything

moving inside me stopped. Swipes

of white are all that are left, the moon

discarding guise after guise. We’ve all

become who we’re going to be and we see

some nights—my neighbors and I—moments

we might have lived had we chosen differently

when there was time. We’re nagged at night

by someone we cherished stepping from shadows

asking to be seen before moving on. East

of my house, three blinking towers broadcast a signal

so precise its position requires a decimal point. Find

what we lack. Isn’t that why we built this town?

Now we settle for whatever’s next, clouds in motion,

hideous or frail, the moon—undecided—rooted in sky.

grew up in Great Falls, Montana, and worked for Montana’s Poets-in-the Schools program after graduate school. His poems have appeared in Potomac Review, Poets/ Painters/ Composers, Cirque, Shadow Road Quarterly, and the anthology Crossing the River: Poets of the Western United States . Look for new poems in Bright Bones: Contemporary Montana Writing in early 2018. He lives with his wife in Missoula, where he’s customer service manager and internationally featured blog writer for an organic soap company.

