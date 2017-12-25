Click button above to hear Naomi Shihab Nye read this poem, or click here to download the poem in .mp3 format.
Hiding Place Inside the Early Hour
You’re there, Dad.
A fold in the sky’s softest cloth–
what rises as we sleep,
the dark and ripe and sweetest wedge.
You dropped every list of activities.
You’re off the hook.
And who are we?
Slice of the deep, all yours and given.
No-talk pie.
Hello, good morning, guess what,
you didn’t die.
Naomi Shihab Nye’s most recent books are The Turtle of Oman (Greenwillow), a novel for elementary readers, and Famous (Wings Press), illustrated by Lisa Desimini. Her forthcoming collection of poems is Voices in the Air (Greenwillow).
Read Naomi Shihab Nye’s Letter to America poem, also appearing in Terrain.org.
Header photo of tree in morning mist by EVISCO_AG, courtesy Pixabay. Photo by Naomi Shihab Nye by Chehalis Hegner.
