In the Garden



When the last pollinator fluttered its wings and folded

into itself, like newspaper as it catches flame,

we’d already buried the skeletons of the remaining

hummingbirds, the husks of bees, what little was left

of the antennae of moths and butterflies, the tiny corpses

of the penultimate wasp and ant, the sting and bite

of these small lives no longer a threat. Nothing had to be done

for the scurrying beetles who burrowed into caskets

of their own making, but some of us hung the now still

bodies of swerving bats from lampposts, while others gathered

them in nets, making pilgrimages to caves to lay them to rest.

At a museum in Washington, D.C., small brass plates named

each creature, explained their place in the vanishing taxonomy.

Underground installations housed seeds for plants and trees,

and we collected an example of each species

that played a role in fertilization, pinned them to a board

with elaborate charts that identified body parts

and their peculiar uses. We were most interested in

their mechanical efficiency and wished to recover

the ways they conveyed pollen from anther to stigma.

We brought in theologians who revised the sign of the cross,

a version that emphasized reproductive organs

and the importance of fecundity. Even the scientists believed

resurrection, grown in a Petri dish, was our only chance:

stigmata marking the wings of a swallowtail or monarch,

each of us longing to touch the holes we’d help to make

in the colorful fabric. This was our prayer to unburden us

of doubt, and despite our lack of faith, we ached for a peach

at the end of a branch, a plum or apple, the honeyed pears

we greedily ate in August, juice dribbling from our chins,

fingers sticky with our own undoing. The few scientists

who were not already living off-planet began to create

new designs for our children’s hands and lips,

working to enhance the ridges in the brain that help

to discern and process olfactory signals. They wrote code

while the future slept in its fleshly rooms, reprogramming

the cells for stunted growth, perfectly proportioned

for the work that lay ahead. Where some might have seen

deformity, we saw beauty: sons and daughters walking

orchard rows, crawling between cornstalks and vineyard grapes,

scaling almond trees whose cupped blossoms waited to be filled

with our answers. The children stopped at each bloom,

stooped with fingers shaped like paintbrushes, caressing

silky petals as grains of pollen caught against their skin,

enough static so this precious dusting wouldn’t fall away

until they delivered it to a flower of our choosing.

Header photo of bee and sunflower by Christian Birkholz, courtesy Pixabay.

