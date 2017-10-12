Formal Apology to the Bees I Caught in Jars as a Girl Thinking they Could Form their Own Glass Hive, or, Elegy for South Carolinian Honey Bees



Not measly, not mere honey. In millions, we killed them.

Clearly I was queen bee. To a child who wants to make honey

her marrow, it’s business. Sure, the container is narrow

but she can put her hand in and if a snow globe holds snow….

But the hive doesn’t grow and the specimens bounce

themselves off the glass sides with vim and buzz, vim and then

their buzz grows boozy, bumbles, fumbling, unbusying

in their airless bubble and, upon her waking from bed, quite

quiet, quite dead. But she didn’t know. Just like we didn’t

know, but somehow we knew, and now looking at stock photos

of stockpiles of paper-skinned kernels, candied husks of

a macabre black Baby’s Breath, I compose my apologies to Genus

Apis at the apex of their death. No need to find the queen

amongst the bodies. They’re all the same now: a rubbery waspy

rubble, all drones. It’s mayhem when a child tries to curate

the honeycomb with a magic wand: comes a kerfuffle of tiny alien

ears in the baffled silence of the apiary. In stasis, each body

shrinks into a suckless curl, its stinger feathers, the yellow buffs

into a burnt umber, cross-pollinating the brown of the dark

ground with permanent dive-bombed indefinite slumber. No

wonder it’s just one circumstance in the enterprise of

insecticide and chance. South Carolina is a child’s jar, tightening

the lid. I behold the reprise of my makeshift glass hives

and it becomes my business. Sometimes the latest buzzword blinds

like coming inside the house after being in the sun for hours.

Everything on the inside seems so man-made, grey, grave, and dim.

The Forecast is Different if and When You Squint



The weather prediction is part Turner painting

with cocked eyes into the barrel of near-sun,

near-storm. The summation of restlessness

is the illusion of stillness when you squinch at still waters,

when you squint onto calm waters and the calmness

is even calmer—each wave a waiver of itself, as they say—

and the sails quite usurp the boat. The mast’s upper-bloat

boasts a tail above the horizon, boasts a driving force

where the lower-bulk blurs with the tumult,

and only the air moves forward in a bent sense.

If we’re at the right here-point, we’ll blend with

the float which is everywhere, which is nowhere,

which is always here, harkening its havoc just so.

Just so—so much so—I don’t even notice.

Rhythmless as a ribbon, another boat in the distance

ripples the way the rookery erases the white sky

or even the way a single nest can seem a dead weight in a silhouette

of slim, bare branches, diagonal lance-and-lacework,

bird after bird after bird, unabashed black endemic dots.

What undulates in the blankness is the ding-a-ling

of dissonance, of distraction like when I look out

the cabin window to see the weather,

and I see the weather is part moth caught in cobweb

caught in wind caught in this window.

So when the seagulls impart their wings to the picture

my squint is impaired and I see straight into the despair

of dead waters, as they say, and I endeavor for the adrenaline

of cloudburst, its knife-glint glare, a tempest or unmooned

night, or the moth in the window’s newfound sense of flight,

enjambed gem of the abandoned web (spider long since dead).

The quiet repetition catches me like a nebula, an annihilation.

The horizon line is humdrumed with haze and scumbles.

But such are my humble observations, bathed in a daze,

a dazzle of sameness. There’s no definite nonpareil.

Only the sense of peril. The fog meshes with

the ocean’s purples and makes a smoke etch. Absent

are the goldens mixed with grey to give feeling,

to give depth. All is slated, nondescript with hues of cyan.

The waves keep saying things I think I’ve heard before,

And so I go on. And so I go back and forth.

The Fig is a Flower Turned Inward, It’s



Umbilical to hide the bloom, elemental.

In a new bulb, in a new womb, pulp

and flower vying, lying together. Inlaid

ichor, an elixir of viscous weave, vicious

heave and ho, to-fro, supple rubble,

a tether of petal through flesh, injury

synergy. The presence inside quelled jelled

overjoyed, an ornament, a to-be-torn

ligament, in-orbed, coiled, loyal in tangle,

tendrils held captive, a rapport with the core

or a clot, impetuous, blotched, intoxicated

cascade in stasis, bloodletting if you

would let it, let it embellish a bowl with

the vein’s infructescence, this relishing

of arranged marriage and eraser, merging

meddling, embezzling air from the cloth,

air from the stalk, not an error, this ingrown

underblown ambrosiac implosion, purged

of bouquet, of bulk, a solitary bushel, island,

self-world, the whirl is kindling idle, as yet

unconsumed. Consummated. The tension,

the conjugality is eloping, jangled, congealed.

Bonding, bound. Unbitten, embittered,

growing bittersweet while sweetening,

swelling, cellular-seeming in split-screen as if

a molecular thrall was sprawled for observation,

microscopic, optics global yet antics hand-

held, yielding a spindle swollen inward

spinning out, a blossom pout lurking, imperfect

pink, ruddy-pink, pink-gut-yellow, the clutter

perfecting, chambering, soto voce, under-

water, above ground. Granular. At rest like

a razor, threat still arresting, the rife ripening,

push pull, delicious dizzying standstill, still

luring, the false fruit awaits opening, impaling,

knifing, an unatoned tasting, an apt exit from

the void, ravishing, blur, breath. The unconscious

concealed stock is immured haplessly,

sheathed in its hibernacula, its husk:

when uncut, when cut, I’m conscious that

the broth cancels the body, the body

cancels the broth, what then have I captured?

is a poet and visual artist. Her poems have or will appear in BOAAT, Third Coast, Bennington Review, Bateau, Best New Poets, and elsewhere. She is a forthcoming Wolff Cottage Writer-in-Residence at the Fairhope Center for the Writing Arts.











Kristina Martino is a poet and visual artist. Her poems have or will appear in BOAAT, Third Coast, Bennington Review, Bateau, Best New Poets, and elsewhere. She is a forthcoming Wolff Cottage Writer-in-Residence at the Fairhope Center for the Writing Arts.

Header photo of bee on flower by bosmanerwin, courtesy Pixabay.

