After a Lecture with My Love



Light, when it goes, goes everywhere at once.

The photon that hurtles toward the earth at 186,282 miles a second

flashes just as fast away.

But let a leaf, say, intrude, or a moon, or a man,

and what was everywhere and always is always only one,

and done.

To speak a thing one can’t conceive.

To live in the instant before the instant is.

To feel infinities going dark for this one light along your thigh.

Little Flames



We blinked out.

One by one,

grief by grief,

we who had kept you

you

blinked out.

You grew

into the spaces

between us

until you were as everywhere

as a gas leak.

One real prayer

would set the sky on fire.

Header photo of candle by James_Jester, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Christian Wiman courtesy the Poetry Foundation.

