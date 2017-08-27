The deadline for our 8th Annual Contests in Fiction, Nonfiction, and Poetry has been extended to Monday, September 4, 2017!

The deadline allows writers to take advantage of the long weekend to submit their best work. There is no theme for this contest. View full contest guidelines and submit online by 11:59 p.m., September 4.

The judges this year are Robert Wrigley for poetry, Padma Viswanathan for fiction, and Nicole Walker for nonfiction.

A prize of $500 plus publication for the first-place winner will be awarded in each genre. Finalists in each genre may also receive publication and a small monetary prize. Entry fee is $15 for each story, essay/article, or set of 3-6 poems (or single long poem). Submit and pay online after reviewing the contest guidelines.

Last year’s winners were William Wright for one poem in four parts, Peter Justin Newall for the story “Varya’s Black Suede Shoes”, and Catherine Mauk for the essay “Geography of the Self”.



For additional information, view the contest guidelines or contact us.

Header photo by JeongGuHyeok, courtesy Pixabay.