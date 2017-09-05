Terrain.org’s Letter to America series presents urgent, powerful, and beautiful post-election responses from writers, artists, scientists, and thinkers across the United States.

The series began after the U.S. presidential election in 2016, when Alison Hawthorne Deming published her Letter to America in response to the presidential election.

Since then, we have published letters in the form of poems, photographs, traditional letters, and more daily — each an intimate, thoughtful examination and discourse at a time when hate, anger, and the breakdown of civility and democracy seem to have gained the upper hand. But as these letters to America show, we cannot let these negative forces prevail. As Deming writes, “Think of the great spirit of inventiveness the Earth calls forth after each major disturbance it suffers. Be artful, inventive, and just, my friends, but do not be silent.”

