The editors of Terrain.org: A Journal of the Built + Natural Environments are pleased to announce our nominations for the 2018 Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, the prize chosen by Pushcart Press that anthologizes the best of the small presses publishing this year. Terrain.org continues to publish a rich mix of literary work, including several selections from our Letter to America series:
Poetry
- “Dear America” by Robert Wrigley
- “Path in the Grass” by Leslie Adrienne Miller
- “Writing on a Scrap of Paper in Reach” by Rose McLarney
Nonfiction
- “Seven Words for Sustenance and Gnawing” by Holly Haworth
- “I am the Witness: Accidents in a Time of Trump (Letter to America)” by Jen Hirt
- “Letter to America” by Allen Gee
Please join us in congratulating these authors — and if you haven’t yet read these contributions, now’s a good time to get them in your queue!
Header photo by sasint, courtesy Pixabay.
