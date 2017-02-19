A Series on Building the Sustainable Home in Tucson, Arizona

We had the first rainy weekend we’ve had in a little while, and having spent last weekend immersed in house plans, I was truly ready for it. Instead of thinking, I’ll be stuck inside, it’s not a nice day for biking or running, I have to dig out my umbrella, there’s going to be muddy paw prints everywhere, I found myself thinking, without the effort of intentional optimism:

This water is for washing dishes and cooking. This water is soaking into the plants. It will wash my clothes. I will drink it, and wash my face with it, and brush my teeth with it. I will pour it into bottles and carbonate it with my SodaStream. I will wash my dogs in the sink with it. It will clean my floors. I will make coffee with it, and freeze it into ice cubes, and use it to make bread. And if it keeps coming down, maybe I will have enough for a bubble bath.

Photo of rain drops courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Amy Knight by Richard Whitmer.

