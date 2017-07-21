Cross-hatch



I reach the gap—

the place between rivers,

rivering all day through underbrush

of blackberry, sky folding over

its gauze, and just now

cranes pull through a waxing sun,

net their feathers as a degree of glimmer

edges pupils—in one I see the shape of

my childhood, breast molting, a memory

shedding its facts: my brother

in the hospital bed beside me,

post-surgery, one-organ-less later

and stitches to keep skin from pulling

apart, but the needle—opening

an eye to the piercing light,

the cross-hatch, image-burn,

the way the cranes’ wake is a scar

healing, how they cast and break

the spell of their arrival, and here,

the wheat cheering up, softening,

and the river, that place between rivers,

the gap… my brother eating blackberries.

Last Day of Childhood



Shovel blade struck through

a snake, my grandma’s

hands hold the handle, the head

pushes out its forked tongue.

Grandma never liked them

in the garden, especially with

grandchildren around. I am

not sure when she started to

do this, during the days he was

alive or after grandpa died.

That once though, I remember it

so intimate, so clearly: she walked

away, snake split in two, buried it

with some strange tenderness. I

wanted to call out to her, in that far

field where horses run, but then

I noticed no one else saw

what she was doing. It felt like

the universe gave me this secret

to keep. How, in the eyes of

our family, she was strong, but

alone just how much she really

missed him. I wonder if after

we leave she will weed the garden

or let it grow—her kneeling

as a stallion comes to a slow walk,

catches her scent, and waits.

Z.G. Tomaszewski, born in 1989 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has two books of poems, All Things Dusk (International Poetry Prize winner selected by Li-Young Lee and published by Hong Kong University Press, 2015) and the chapbook Whisper (Fini shing Line Press, 2017).



Header photo of Sandhill cranes on river by Simmons B. Buntin.

