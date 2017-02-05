Winner : Terrain.org 7th Annual Poetry Contest

Selected by Eamon Grennan



Boyhood Trapped Between Water and Blood





1.

A boy, I knew nothing of the copperhead’s fangs,

swam with them most summers, sank with their faint mint smell

and blue-lit ripple flames of their bodies in creek water—

Kestrels of light

lunged through the water surface and flattened into one great trellis

of sun, every contour of the creek bed

branded in a fire that wove

its shape into shapelessness.

Salamanders and crawdads never bothered me,

nor the ticks that teemed on every branch—

I was alone

in that chapel of water and wind.

I lived in a yellow house smothered in leaf-shadow

and would dream at night of the creek, clear

as the smell of wood smoke

on a winter dusk blown with stars,

even as June rains

engraved the water

with meaning, forever blurred by the sudsy iron that

turned water to blood.

My eyes itched with a grief

that was mine and not mine

every night, every night.

North into woods, just out of view,

leaned a rotten three-walled shack

with no roof and the words “die nigger” inscribed

in blood on the west wall—the letters

flanked in blood-red swastikas,

a shade of crimson

like the dace that darted in the creek’s oxbows;

and there were still signs

of a struggle: scraps of a green T-shirt,

a broken window toothed in­­­­­­­­­­­­ the same blood,

the shattered pane like an eye

blinded, never storm-cleansed,

never burned away.

2.

A boy, I carried sun-drunken notions

of time as song, the crispness

of fall and its subtle rumor—

I did not know why the wind

stirred some father-witted guilt

in me, and as I jumped

from one side of the ditch

to the other again and again,

I could not evade visions

of a man taken by a hoard of others

and dragged through

briars and the indifference

of deerberry and resurrection fern—

I knew even then, a boy,

that the man was being forced through

the final door for nothing

more than pigmentation,

and that the only sound he made

were the gasps of air the men

kicked out of him

as he lay fading in silence,

his last possession.

And there in the bramble still lay his clothes.

And there on the jagged stone lay the vision of his head.

A boy, I craved design,

a structure through which I came to

understand or escape

words that followed me

like the sound of footfalls

in the leaves just behind actual passage.

Some nights in spring the song thrush

bore out its brash and beautiful music,

as if the world had torn

and revealed an answer,

as if something more had pursued

me and kindled my insomnia

with a plea.

3.

Once a black boy named Seneca

ran with me down the road

and his family waved at us

and shouted encouragements.

We leaned headlong into our running

until breathless,

reckless through the moths

and the distant orchard light

and the moon-curve against

the back of my grandparents’

home where a lamp flicked

on and glowed as we passed.

That same night my grandmother

yanked me in and belted me

until I bled,

screaming the scriptures

until I could weep them back—

my crime the mere nearness

to a “nigger boy,” the “tacky” fact

that we were both fierce with joy.

4.

Eastward, heaps of goat bones dotted

a baseball field overgrown in sicklepod,

and every dusk for months

Seneca and I met to sift

through those mythic shapes, to stare

into the eye sockets of many skulls

as if they might rouse in us some memory

of another time, another creature,

to elude the heat and stifle

of that place, scalded with resentments

extravagant as the trees’ canopy,

the woods between my house

and the other world always nightfall,

unbroken shadow.

Poetry judge Eamon Grennan says... I have to say that of all the good poems and selections submitted, my favorite was "Boyhood Trapped Between Water and Blood." This brave poem begins with brief, plangent echoes of Dylan Thomas's "Poem in October"–to set the springs of memory running in a landscape and a weather richly, powerfully, beautifully evoked:

lunged through the water surface and flattened into one great trellis

of sun, every contour of the creek bed

branded in a fire that wove

its shape into shapelessness. Salamanders and crawdads never bothered me,

nor the ticks that teemed on every branch— I was alone

in that chapel of water and wind. I lived in a yellow house smothered in leaf-shadow

and would dream at night of the creek, clear

as the smell of wood smoke

on a winter dusk blown with stars,

Quickly, however, both the angle and the poem's temper shift and we are steeped in a deeply troubling memory–presented in a controlled language that never stumbles into melodrama. The poem presents us, then, with the horror such a childhood event–traumatic in its violence, its racial implications–lives in appalled memory. The poem lifts us, so, out its lyrically Dylanesque evocations of the natural world into the politically charged territory of bigotry and violence, starkly presented, bravely faced up to.

And there on the jagged stone lay the vision of his head. A boy, I craved design,

a structure through which I came to

understand or escape words that followed me

like the sound of footfalls

From here, through other laden sections, the poem continues–without flinching or losing hold of its difficult threads, to end–in an evocation that has (I suspect) something of Wordsworth's "Prelude" enlargements–in its dignified yet compact conclusion, as it comes to rest in:

and every dusk for months

Seneca and I met to sift through those mythic shapes, to stare

into the eye sockets of many skulls

as if they might rouse in us some memory

of another time, another creature,

to elude the heat and stifle of that place, scalded with resentments

extavagant as the trees’ canopy,

the woods between my house

and the other world always nightfall,

Grand! In the best sense grand. It was a pleasure to read and admire it.

William Wright is author or editor of over 20 books. His central loves are poetry, the teaching of poetry, and literary writing in general. He teaches master classes in writing around the country and works with creative writing students at several universities. He lives in Marietta, Georgia, with his wife, the writer Michelle Wright. His most recent book of poems is



Ready more poetry from William Wright appearing in Terrain.org: three poems and three more poems

Photo of copperhead by skeeze, courtesy Pixabay.

