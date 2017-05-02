Abscission



1.

Where are they now, the trees

of my childhood ascensions,

the elbow-scrapers, the chin-grazers,

all the thin-limbed windy branches

that held my skinny bones

aloft, and only barely—

those nest-cradlers and eggshell tippers,

fledglings on edge—and I was one of them—

my self-ejection in the hormonal rush of thirteen.

2.

The fall to earth set my brain atilt;

what girl played in the woods

with a bulky pad wedged between her legs?

My abandoned forest gave way

to a cul-de-sac. Instead of a branch

I grew a breast nub, and another.

My mother insisted on lipstick

but my pale mouth desired only song

sung from the highest branch of the highest maple.

3.

Decades.

My own eggs now cracked and bled.

The old trees from whose limbered branches

I hung upside down

surveying the canopy

from downside-up—

or balanced high in dwindling treetops

as I sang the evening out

in a voice not yet broken—

day is done, gone the sun—

they are lost now to all

who never knew their windy sway,

their autumn leaf-heave, their winter osteology.

Set to burning in smoke-hooded pyres.

Never to know the headboard of a bed,

nor a bedside table for a book

or the paper bound within.

No stump remains to mark the years.

T. Clear grew up in the semi-wilds of second-growth timber (alas, now disappeared) on the outskirts of Seattle, and has made the Pacific Northwest her lifelong home. She’s a founder of Floating Bridge Press, and her work has appeared in many magazines, including Poetry Northwest, The Moth, Crab Creek Review, and Atlanta Review. Her book-length manuscript, How Thinly Stitched, is in search of a publisher.

Header photo of maple tree and leaves by JarkkoManty, courtesy Pixabay.

