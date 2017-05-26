Click button above to hear Susanna Lang read this poem, or click here to download the poem in .mp3 format.
Call and Response
We have forgotten how to listen.
— Patti Smith
Nothing is still, not light
or leaf or the sharp-edged
shadows of leaves. Never
birds, who ask and answer
and having forgotten, ask
again. I’m re-learning,
restless like the horn I heard
a man playing months ago
from the top of a child’s slide.
He marked the beat on a rail
while the freight train entered
from the south, bass solo,
and a spindle-legged girl
turned a cartwheel below.
In this meadow along the forest’s
thin edge, someone
has built a nest box for bluebirds
who can no longer find
a natural cavity—but instead
swallows find their way in,
whistling and gurgling
from their ready-made perch.
Susanna Lang’s most recent collection of poems, Travel Notes from the River Styx, is forthcoming from Terrapin Books. Her last collection was Tracing the Lines (Brick Road Poetry Press, 2013). A two-time Hambidge fellow, her poems have appeared in such journals as Little Star, Prairie Schooner, december, Prime Number Magazine, and Poetry East. Her translations of poetry by Yves Bonnefoy include Words in Stone and The Origin of Language. Among her current projects is Self-Portraits, a chapbook collection of ekphrastic poems focused on women across the arts. She lives in Chicago, and teaches in the Chicago Public Schools.
Photo of swallows by Kanenori, courtesy Pixabay.
The world fills, ebbs, and flows with polyphony. Thank you for the reminder.