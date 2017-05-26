Call and Response

We have forgotten how to listen.

— Patti Smith



Nothing is still, not light

or leaf or the sharp-edged

shadows of leaves. Never

birds, who ask and answer

and having forgotten, ask

again. I’m re-learning,

restless like the horn I heard

a man playing months ago

from the top of a child’s slide.

He marked the beat on a rail

while the freight train entered

from the south, bass solo,

and a spindle-legged girl

turned a cartwheel below.

In this meadow along the forest’s

thin edge, someone

has built a nest box for bluebirds

who can no longer find

a natural cavity—but instead

swallows find their way in,

whistling and gurgling

from their ready-made perch.

most recent collection of poems, Travel Notes from the River Styx, is forthcoming from Terrapin Books. Her last collection was Tracing the Lines (Brick Road Poetry Press, 2013). A two-time Hambidge fellow, her poems have appeared in such journals as Little Star, Prairie Schooner, december, Prime Number Magazine, and Poetry East. Her translations of poetry by Yves Bonnefoy include Words in Stone and The Origin of Language. Among her current projects is Self-Portraits, a chapbook collection of ekphrastic poems focused on women across the arts. She lives in Chicago, and teaches in the Chicago Public Schools.

Photo of swallows by Kanenori, courtesy Pixabay.

