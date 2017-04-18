Járn og gúmmí



Kæri járnsmiður,

þú sem skríður hér

milli beðanna

í skugga nýútsprunginna

blóma:

illa má ég

við sjö ára

ógæfu þinni.



Né mátt þú

við allsherjarógæfu

gúmmísólans.

Blacksmith beetle,



you crawl

between garden rows

in newly upsprung

flowers:

I can’t bear

seven years’

of your misfortune.

Neither can you bear

the burden

of rubber soles.

Vatnaskil



Hugarfljótið

hefur skolað mér

á þurrt.



Úr kallfæri.



Undir nýjum

himni.



Og ég sái



í nýjan

akur.

Watershed



A flood of thoughts

has washed me

ashore.

Out of earshot.

Beneath a new

sky.

And now I plant

in an untouched

field.

Dagliljan



Nú glitrar

morgunsólin

í krónu

dagliljunnar.



Hún sem er

í senn



brunnur

sem fyllist

og bikar

sem tæmist

hvern nýjan dag.

Daylilies



The morning sun

glitters

on the crown

of a daylily.

A wellspring

that fills

and a cruet

that empties

each day.

Vetrarhugur

What’s the winter for?

To remember love.

— Theodore Roethke



Það hefur gránað

í fjöll,

og haustvindarnir

æða naprir

milli húsa.



Samt hlakka ég

til komandi vetrar.



Þegar áin streymir

milli skara,

og raddirnar

berast óravegu

í stillunum

milli

okkar tveggja,



í mánuðinum

með járnnafnið.

Þegar orðin eru

einsog kalt stál



og það er málmbragð

milli tanna.

Winter Thoughts

What’s the winter for?

To remember love.

— Theodore Roethke



The mountain

has turned grey,

and autumn winds

whip sharply

between buildings.

Yet I look forward

to the coming winter.

When rivers channel

through border ice

and voices carry

far away

in the stillness,

between

us,

in the months

with iron names

when words are

like cold steel,

and leave a metallic

taste between my teeth.

These poems originally appeared in Cold Moons by Magnús Sigurðsson, translated from the Icelandic by Meg Matich (Phoneme Media, bilingual edition 2017). They are republished by permission of the publisher and poets. Magnús Sigurdsson’s spare poems pay rare attention to the minute revelations of nature rather than allowing the crudeness of machinery to bulldoze our sentiments. Through intricate wordplay and a titanic understanding of his native Icelandic, rendered with perfect tone by award-winning translator Meg Matich, Sigurdsson creates tiny but arresting artifacts—fragments that scale an instant to an aeon, and a thousand millennia to a second. Whether describing the dwarf wasp’s one-millimeter wingspan or the roots of a bonsai, he is a cosmologist of language, and Cold Moons is an intimate map of his distinctive universe. Learn more.

Magnús Sigurðsson is a prolific Icelandic poet and translator. His collected works include five books of poetry, for which he has won numerous honors and awards, including the Tómas Guðmundsson Poetry Prize and the prestigious Jón úr Vör Poetry Prize. Last fall, Sigurðsson released a fifth volume of poems,



Meg Matich is a Reykjavik-based poet and translator, and a current Fulbright grantee. Her translations have appeared in or are forthcoming from PEN America, Exchanges, Words Without Borders, Asymptote, Aarhus, and others. In 2015, she received the PEN Heim Translation Fund grant for her translation of Magnús Sigurðsson’s

is a prolific Icelandic poet and translator. His collected works include five books of poetry, for which he has won numerous honors and awards, including the Tómas Guðmundsson Poetry Prize and the prestigious Jón úr Vör Poetry Prize. Last fall, Sigurðsson released a fifth volume of poems, Veröld hlý og góð , and is in the process of completing a Icelandic translation of Emily Dickinson’s works.is a Reykjavik-based poet and translator, and a current Fulbright grantee. Her translations have appeared in or are forthcoming from PEN America, Exchanges, Words Without Borders, Asymptote, Aarhus, and others. In 2015, she received the PEN Heim Translation Fund grant for her translation of Magnús Sigurðsson’s Cold Moons . She has received grants and fellowships from the DAAD, the Banff Centre, the Icelandic Literature Center, Columbia University, and others. She is currently assisting with the 2017 Reykjavik Literary Festival. Cold Moons is her first full-length translation.

Header photo of flowers by Lee_seonghak, courtesy Pixabay.

