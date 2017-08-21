In the Woods, a Possum Carcass Growing Wildflowers



Were the ants touring the stadium

of bones, or were they waging

another kind of service?

Claiming a new space

for shadows in the territory

of daylight, the ribs’ coliseum

must have looked like proof

of someone else’s country.

We’re hungry tourists

who love a ruined structure,

count the ways time pummels

sturdy columns. Who hasn’t

trespassed on the dead

and felt we are home

wherever new color fought

to bloom?

Bryce Emley’s poetry and nonfiction can be found in Narrative, Boston Review, Best American Experimental Writing 2015, december, Prairie Schooner, and others. He is a 2016 Edward F. Albee Foundation fellow, a 2016 Pablo Neruda Poetry Prize runner-up, and poetry editor of

Header photo of wildlflowers by Joniitti, courtesy Pixabay.

