So Near and Over Me



They are there in the shadowed underbrush,

the little dark hollow an avian cradle

of wild Rhododendron leaves and pine needles

fallen to mold a few months back.

I hear the flit and fleet, the sure movements

of some little juncos breaking a tiny snap,

a kew and the pecks, and their alarm calls

blend to the wet ground, almost a whisper.

What do they see—as I, by their heads, can’t hold

more than their sound. Their slate color moves

through blackened branches without a trace left behind.

Not flying, but quick-hopping

on skinny toes just able to hold them, cradle

my lovely cradle of mud, the last of winter and a shuffled twig,

they sing in fast pips. Their fragile throats trill

so near and over me, standing by the flock, and I

am rooted— knowing they will move on

just as soon as I look away, for the juncos

are the leaves filling the forest in this private season.

Wingtip to Wingtip



They span above and across the road in one long, wide ribbon, a river of bird. An arcing, undulating movement, a murmur of audible rubbing from wingtip to wingtip, a darkening stretch for a mile, more, from one undone side of the valley to the other, coming they come, forward they move, in the falling sunset, the gloaming, this wet dusk of fungus growing. Here they are, an eruption of simultaneous crows made blacker in shifting silhouette than the branches, and can one see just one beating heart, when as one their current reforms? Shuddering wider, deeper, they do not collide for more than a moment, they do not fall to the ground, they fly with purpose. The once hollow air a solid thing in their presence, rising like a heavy lump in the choked throat and touch wing to breast to arm, leg, belly, or fin, with a gasp that can’t be explained but only given-in, connected, with feather and tooth and hard-hooved foot, given-in for fear of all is lost and don’t look away or how dare you because the trees here have been cut down, the stream submerged, the cows removed or killed. Everything must change, even what it means to die. Still. They rise, express nothing but night, and my eyes, my nose, my skin, with the cold steam of my breath, know how it is… a body so large it could eat the sky, swallow the hidden moon with a mindful peck if it ever felt the need to be reckoned with, and it deserves to be hungry for we have eaten it all.

At Ruby Beach



I grabbed it

in the tidal zone of voices

moving back and forth

the form born in water

and my fingers were cold blue

from the foaming touch

of a surf surging as the little feet

of anxious sandpipers skittered

against the pounding and I held

the small rock of ages and quieted

lava not made of clay

this came out of fire and seethed

hissing before dormancy

before the glacier rode it flat

and ate it all

into sand in the human palm

in the pocket and the folds

of my fullest raw hand

and I rub it to my lips this smooth pebble

of centuries this old ocean imbedded

in the tale-telling and taste

of the salted and wild air my truth

Mare Hake is a recent MFA graduate of NILA, where she studied in depth with David Wagoner and many other fascinating teachers. She is also a wife, mother, published photographer, and a believer in crows.



