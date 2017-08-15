Before Knowing Remembers

Oxford, Mississippi



Day pulls back into its sleeves,

slipping its fingers from the banisters

and door handles. It’s going now

like a drunk, erratic, slow,

losing itself in the trees,

leaving us in shadow on the Square

where the stone Confederate

keeps my eye. Imagine

always walking over the open earth,

coming back alone, snuggling

nights in a ditch

and piling the leaves over you

to bank your fire. If I

could reach him now, I’m sure

I’d feel the chill, his boots

cold as another beer. I’m waiting

for the cool on a barroom balcony,

half-listening while someone else

is talking about our Johnny Reb,

just one of thousands, she says,

if the story can be believed,

North and South, same stance,

same molded face—

only their hats are different

she says, as if to say, don’t believe

it all, Mississippi of butternut

and cotton, though even that,

the caution’s local, a conversation

that won’t be happening

in too many other towns.

Her companion’s all linen and buff

and sharp Van Dyke,

but for the neck tattoo

a fair portrait of General Lee.

Another studied irony.

I can see him in a reenactor’s jacket

cranking a strat through some Delta blues,

and I realize that’s what he wants,

what we all want, anything

to keep history on the move,

so we can be Americans,

or just the kind of Southerners

we think we ought to be.

Behind them, just inside

the doors, Robert Johnson’s muraled

in his midnight meet, Satan

either imminent

or already gone. The only way

to know is to look past

that graveyard of a smile

and down the throat, to find

the cradle of song either empty

or aflame.

The mouth is open

and you know that music,

but you can’t hear a thing.

*

Mississippi’s thumping now

the way you do

after five rounds, or six,

the cast-iron night

rank as guitar strings

coiled in sweat. Two doors down,

a hill-country trio’s set

to work it all night long,

their blues insistent, entrancing.

Slowly, you’re drawn

into that pulse,

down the stairs, then pulled into

some mercantile’s upper room,

now stomped into a juke,

where skin touches skin

and every song’s a weave of limbs

no one owns. Sweet amnesia

of smoke and beer, a fire

that burns, a cup that cools,

that room is a heaven

where heat forgets the sun,

where legs forget their walking

down a road or a row

of cotton or acres and acres

of ornamental lawns, where

you can forget that posture,

those words, that weight,

a lecture hall with a window

on the ground where

the newsman lay, the Frenchman

with a bullet in his back

and a black rope of blood

to tie him to the night

while the hurry just passes by,

a rush of arms and faces

who will take your pain.

Holler and strobe, we come together

in a downtown room,

through a door anyone can take

into this prayer-meeting warmth

though no one’s asked

which god it’s for. It’s September

and we’re dancing, everyone

is dancing, and this

is how a town forgets,

by becoming what it didn’t want

to be. You take

what’s offered, you give the same,

a neck ready for someone’s arms,

someone else’s warmth still

in the sleeves. Slowly you’re carried,

breath and pulse and flesh,

out into the night,

where the courthouse and its soldier

bask in their halogens, the magnolias

and sidewalks slick

with rain, the light

nervous on your skin. On the pavement

the water’s gathering

to rise like tear-gas,

steam’s rags regular as the riff

you still hear, pulled apart

in the bluesman’s hands, hands

old enough to know that night,

decades back, and the other,

the juke-box repairman

shot dead in the campus riot,

then slid back together,

that time infallible and perpetual

through the vapor, the smoke.

Part of you must still be there

in that room, just waiting

for him to catch your eye

through the brawl, and now

he does, raising his pick hand

into a pistol, and then

he cocks the thumb

and points it right at you.

*

The music never stops,

never really goes away,

but people fall back into themselves

and leave, walking away

through the fog, toward campus

or the cemetery or sleepier streets.

They’re mostly silhouettes,

densities in the powdery light.

I’m watching next to Faulkner’s

bronze, on the bench

that replaced the one he kept

each afternoon, where he marked

the county’s comings and goings,

but now the Square’s

as much like a Life magazine

as Light in August, and I think

this is how a town remembers,

when no one’s looking

but the statues, the soldier

and the writer

who must have seen it coming,

who knew how two people

can struggle in a body,

a house, a town, and how a place

won’t recognize itself

until the story’s nearly over.

That night,

before the first gun was pulled,

before the first window

broke, Meredith

was already there, sleeping

in a dorm in a vacant part

of campus, the half-exhausted

light barely touching him.

He slept well, he says.

He didn’t hear a thing.

They are all sleeping now,

all of them, in houses

like these, becoming pictures

of themselves, street-light sepia

and salted pale,

or downhill in St. Peter’s, beneath

their pillars and stones.

All night, people come

to leave their roses

or pour whiskey into the letters

of someone else’s name,

leaving that smell in the crape

of the cedar trees. And sometimes

a mockingbird will wake

from the solid calm and spill

whatever it’s heard, as if

it gathered what’s mumbled

in dreams and now

it’s giving everything back to the air

and the streetlamps if it goes on

long enough, and the world starts

moving again, wrens and robins

and all the rest, the houses

coalescing from the dark.

Each night, we drift,

we are taken out of ourselves

and we forget, until

something like this

puts us back in a sentence

or a story of the world,

in a quiet room or a graveyard

where none of the names

are ours again,

where the light reaches slowly

out of itself and wakes us,

like a hand on our hands,

remembered warmth

on our skin.

