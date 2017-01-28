There’s a Door in This World



I don’t mean the patio door

to open at midnight,

admitting the dark air

which has been waiting under stars

like a dog scratching to be let in.

I mean an opening to some other

life nobody has any words for.

I roll the door open and stand barefoot,

unlighted, the breeze nosing in,

licking around my face and arms.

There may be doors, but yes,

I’m here now

and my work is to stand

where I am, minding my own

business which at the moment

includes the silhouette

the palm tree makes,

surmising where the dove is,

and the owl, what doors they are,

what door I may be.

Header photo of stars and palm tree silhouette by syahirhakim, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Marjorie Saiser by Rex Walton.

