Elegy in January



The type of people who gather to watch

the controlled demolition of condemned buildings

are the same people who believe everything

happens for a reason. I’m not one of them,

but I envy them. They busy themselves with prayer

at moments like these while I sit with nothing

to do. I try talking to you in my mind

and end up delivering a monologue mostly

about my own grief, my tone windless, my words

paper cranes nose-diving. In the backyard,

a visitation of red-winged blackbirds

out of season. Winter is late this year.

The first cold spell is coming next week.

It’s forecast to stay.

Header photo of red-winged blackbird by Don Freiday, courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Photo of Elizabeth Onusko by Michelle Meier.

