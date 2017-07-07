Letter to Justin from Decatur: Eliot, Jazz & Peace

By Jeff Newberry



I’m sitting in a Decatur, Georgia,

motel room & thinking of Michael Harper,

who wrote he had a friend

who’d risen above jazz.

I tell him to stay there, the poem

says. I feel the same way

about politics: I want to rise

above it & stay there.

I’m not the enlightened speaker

of the poem this time,

heavy with epiphany & sacred knowledge.

I’ve taken to signing some emails

“Shantih,” that peace that surpasseth all,

& I wonder who among

my recipients bothers Googling

the term, & I feel the weigh of guilt

by assuming they don’t know the word.

Robert Pinsky said he knew a pipe fitter

who read poetry. I once worked

for an IGA grocery store & the milkman

was the spitting image of Phil Levine,

bad teeth & all. I couldn’t tell

him “Shantih.” We smoked cigarettes

in silence before unloading

gallons of Borden milk,

the jugs sweaty, wet in the morning

humidity. I remember their fat weight

in my hands, how I groaned

each time I lifted a crate of four,

how that exhaled breath was a kind

of poem. The milkman said

that black people wanted to take over

the world. Back then, that scared me—

anyone taking over the world scared me—

now, I’d say, “White folks haven’t done

such a good job running the place.

Let them have it.” Shantih shantih shantih.

Letter to Newberry about my Visit to Angel Lake, Nevada

By Justin Evans



Dear Jeff: Drove up to Angel Lake

nestled high above the small town of

Wells, Nevada. It’s the type of place

you might expect to find in Europe,

a small alpine lake, most might

consider nothing more than a pond,

but more than adequate for helping to

excise the demons of my mind—

Politici americanus. The clear air

at 8,400 feet is free from pollution

and more important, the vitriol of

this election cycle which started far

too soon. The only sounds heard:

birds, insects, water, and leaping fish,

are more than enough to blot out

the anger of uninformed arguments

shouted from the left and the right.

While filling out my parking permit

I saw an external hearing aid mic left

on top of the fee box—a perfect

metaphor for this lake—someone

leaving behind the world to enter

a different world where one might

hear with their own ears, unfettered

by external apparatus or translation.

Looking back from the lake, I could

see the vast serenity of Clover Valley

spreading out like a floral quilt,

muffling the tumult of commentary.

Of course that hearing aid was waiting

for their owner’s return and descent

back into the place where we all live

but for a brief moment they were free

from constraint and extremism; able

to breathe easier. Have you ever heard

the words, ‘Altitude, not Attitude’

in your years of reading? Having been

to this small mountain lake I can say

with some certainty, they are true.

Do you have some distant place,

far from the rest of the word, a retreat

where you can shut out the world?

I plan to return to Angel Lake, where

I hope to find the sound of my own heart.

All the best, Justin

Jeff Newberry teaches in the writing and communications program at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. His most recent book is the novel A Stairway to the Sea (Pulpwood Press). His writing has appeared in a variety of print and electronic publications, including Crab Orchard Review, The Meadow, and Southeast Review. He has poems forthcoming in The Colombia Review and The MacGuffin. Find him online at





Justin Evans' latest book is



Header photo of trumpet player by Oregongal, courtesy Pixabay.


