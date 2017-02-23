Writing on a Scrap of Paper in Reach



Slipping over museum marble floors, it was so easy—

movement between places and people. In this room,

modern American painters, step to the next,

to traditional African pots. Not so outside

the hush of those halls of protection,

navigating the living, struggling city. A street

I’m driving, paved and passable as any other,

stops suddenly at a chain-link fence

stretched across. The projects beyond. And people

I am not to reach, or rather, who are not to reach me.

The radio does, with its talk of how a wall could border

the whole country. Some among us truly wish this.

So I cannot see a saving metaphor in wire’s mesh,

how light, at least, passes through.

In the museum, there was a stencil, paper cut-outs

stitched on strands of silk. These were stretched across

fabric and that washed over with the juice of persimmons,

centuries ago. Surely, what the maker thought of most,

deciding on the delicate incisions we still admire,

was where dye would be allowed to go, the openness

in the design. Art is the good we do. Yet, it does not

quite support the belief better is ahead. It can only be said

that there are a few fine scraps that survive. I hope

someone who has made it farther along

this street than my idling car is putting paper to use

to cut a chain of dolls for a girl. And she will be let,

for some afternoon hours of her life, to unfold them.

To think of the hands as a link.

When to Wear a Strapless Dress, and Not Consider What is to Come



When I was measured for a wedding gown, my hips were found

to be exactly half the width of my shoulders. This form, and the fashion

among many women to hunger and hone away hips, could have been

a caution, about a future we should not bear children into, that would

bring to our shoulders great weight. The field where I was married

nearly burned before the year turned. Questions circled, smoldering.

Was the drought that dried it the first of the natural disasters, of thirsts

we’d feel for what had been our civility? What’s coming, or can be

hoped? I cannot foresee when flames, the sea, and bigotry will rise, or

borders, presses, and the blessed chapters of bookish lives be closed.

But I have studied European poets, and, before exile and execution, before

quieter oppressions that may not stay foreign, they felt the careful forms

of starched napkins, saw the architecture of spiral stairs and turrets’ upward

aims, and tasted citrus’s aesthetic of sugar and sharpness, which fed

their lines, so fine, and brief. My friends sat in folding chairs opened

for the evening’s occasion in the field, the green and growing

field lit by fireflies’ short blazes. The full river and my full skirt

as I passed over the grass to give a promise of all the years ahead

made like-minded sounds. I was told I was beautifully slim. Slimness

was a measure in which we were happy to consider beauty.

Wildfires, Election Week



“Beneath the surface,” I write.

“Crossing over,” I note,

selecting from the news,

for a poem, these few phrases

which sound saving.

But they are speaking of fire.

Fire and a tree, how deep into the bark

the burn to be deadly.

Fire and the river,

the barrier it may leap.

~

The sky is smoke-dark. These are days

of no dawns, do feel an end-time.

And we’re deserving of judgement,

given what we’ve elected.

Maybe it is time to think differently,

to stop the editing, the excepting. To say,

let the fire come. Let it burn all the fuel

and in that way finally be put out.

The fuel, which is what we have built,

leaving the earth bare to begin again.

~

Against such sweeping statements, a small

example again stands, redeeming excerpt

from the wreckage: A Cherokee council oak,

older than this country, under which the tribe

met to settle differences, deserves to survive

the blaze. And it may because people

have kept clear the ground around.

Flames don’t grow so high or hot

in maintained grass—care taken

come to some purpose.

~

Though the Cherokee were driven

from the land where hate stayed,

deportation is the talk today, and defeats

define the history of good.

Which keeps on going. Add to the losses

my little lines, refined until they fail

to represent the majority

of what I see. In the end, they do nothing

but turn thoughts to the grace of a tree.

So willfully.

Header photo of wildfire by Anthony Heflin, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Rose McLarney by Nicole McConville Photography.

