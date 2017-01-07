In the Wake

(of the election, 2016)



This morning the moon is a ghostbone

in a pale blue sky. Our bodies huddle

for warmth in cold seeps of winter.

They say our whole time on earth

will darken and press into a thin

flaky layer of stone. Even plastic

even bombs even music and cell phones

old churches and skyscrapers and jets

all our bodies and with our bodies

our ideas about the world as ours

our ideas about whales and bees and redwoods and wolves

and the bodies of whales, bees, redwoods, and wolves.

But today, in the wake, I watch

each body pass on the street,

I linger in each stranger’s eyes, silent,

listening beneath skin. On the rim

of a canyon, coyotes let loose

an unhinged chorus, lit

on the tip of my tongue. I know

the fires have started. I know

the bodies I will protect, a queer

spring in my step, a shimmer in my

stride. My cry swells like a wave

over lies, shivers down any spine,

dissolves into language of lichen and stone.

I quiver all the way to gone—

then bring it back as heat, urgent

as the purr of nerves quickening, sure

as the lynx who stalks silence

on a ridgeline, her lush spotted coat,

her paws stitching the unbroken snow.

Anne Haven McDonnell’s poetry has been published or is forthcoming in The Georgia Review, Orion, Tar River, and elsewhere. Anne lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with her partner and their sweet rescue dog. She teaches as an associate professor at the Institute of American Indian Arts.



