Dear World,



Good news! I found your missing socks

on the roadway today, tortured

with mud, trampled underfoot,

like a lost-and-found where loved ones

can rescue old friends

who’d marched with them

and protected them from the brutality

of winter’s chill. Two friends fell in the path

of xenophobia—

that tired, old retread—

splayed flat and torn open like so much roadkill.

One got rescued by the neighbor’s retriever,

who clutched him tenderly in his mouth,

an intimacy

most of us would never risk.

Another got pecked to death by shrikes.

The neighbors gazed on,

but no one came to her defense.

What was it Elie Wiesel said about the perils

of indifference being always the friend

of the enemy?

Goebbels, that Monster of Propaganda,

advised us to accuse our foes of the crimes

we ourselves are guilty of. Indifference

being among the worst of these. I found your socks,

Dear World.

I’ve placed each one delicately

in my mouth, where accusations typically reside.

They are here, waiting. Black and blue.

Yellow and red. If neglect is a kind of prison,

retrieval is a kind of grace.

Whenever you’re ready.

