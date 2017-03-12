Dear America,

A cento of Adrienne Rich



You’re beginning to float free

Toward a new kind of love

Burning itself, burning down

The blueprint of a life.

I wanted to choose words that even you

Intend to refuse shelter

With a lie. And each

A beautiful tumor

Feeding on everything.

The words are maps

In a room where too much has happened for you to bear—

Not a map of choices but a map of variations,

Our country moving closer to its own truth and dread.

I know already who wants to buy it, sell it, make it disappear—

You’re what the autumn knew would happen

On a grey day of early spring, faint flakes driven.

Now that I watch you,

Your dark scribbled flags

Designed to keep the unwanted

To the wind.

This isn’t a Russian poem, this is not somewhere else but here.

I came to see the damage that was done.

I want you to see this before I leave

And you must look back.

A conversation begins

In the empty street, on the empty beach, in the desert.

Isn’t revolution but a way of knowing

Language cannot do everything.





[Sources: “Dreamwood,” “What Kind of Times Are These,” “Yom Kippur 1984,” “A Valediction Forbidding Mourning,” “Burning Oneself Out,” “Cartographies of Silence,” “Diving Into the Wreck,” “For the Dead,” “From an Atlas of the Difficult World,” “November 1968,” “Prospective Immigrants Please Note,” “Victory,” “For the Record,” “Implosions”]

