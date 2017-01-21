Union Creek in Winter



There’s no word for it so far, the word

for what it means to be in love with you

in our sinking world, what it means to hike

through new snow, to hear beneath

the glass of creek ice the flow of winter

percolating its way through the ravine

not quite soundlessly toward lower ground

to join the wild roar of the American River.

The word that means we’ve loved

through the avalanches of our time,

loved while the wars raged, paid for

with our taxes, loved while our loved ones

voted for hatred, protected as they’ve been

by their skin white as this very snow draped

on hemlocks in the ravine’s wavering light.

The word that means we’re not alone,

we share that same nature wonder,

for the flicker tapping on a far-off tree,

the delicate calligraphy of a mouse’s

prints along our path, as if Tu Fu

has been here too, who knew, even then,

even in the Tang Dynasty, beauty

leaves behind its faint notations.

The word that means we will go on,

we will follow an earlier trekker’s snowshoe

trail, slog on bundled to keep the chill

from overtaking us, descend again steeply,

then climb again switchbacks above the creek

away from its cold murmurings, to our car

and the long drive back to the war zone

of now. Armed with our little courage,

we must drive straight to the front,

strap on flak jackets and begin the slow

search for survivors, slow search

for the words that might revive them.

Even now we’re feverish to make contact,

to know what to listen for, to learn to hear

those muffled cries from deep in the rubble.

If we knew the words we might save

those most weakened, most in danger of giving up.

If we knew the words we might keep the world,

its rivers, its ice, its bitterroot, its winter wrens,

its hemlocks, its moonlight, its children,

its Shakespeare, its Szymborska, its rosehips,

its green and orange lichens, its Dylan,

its kora players, its humming birds, you,

me, and our Muslim neighbor, Maya, alive.

