To the First of the Getting Longer Days



I felt unsettled driving northeast in the dark

up what the Salish called the Road to the Buffalo

long before my tribe struck its camp of cul-de-sacs

though some still speak the Road’s name in Salish,

further evidencing my aforementioned sense

of self-importance inherited from forefathers who also

wanted more and newer things such as cars without

fender dents that don’t burn motor oil at a slow

if determined pace, such that checking the level

seems necessary every few hundred furlongs,

but then again I own it, even if the gasket job

cost roughly what the car was worth, and even

if I’d put repairs on a Visa—this line of thought

continuing as dawn stretched her blue shawl

over the Scapegoat, which is to say I felt the guilt

privilege affords and justly since I was driving

with my setter to hunt pheasants, chiefly a sporting

endeavor so removed from horseback and buffalo

jumps—the NPR station fizzled into white noise

and twenty miles from the next gas station I had to

relieve myself. What a flock of warblers was doing

so close to the mountains on the winter solstice

and chattering in the dark as the falling snow melted

flake by flake into my forehead, not even the most

learned ornithologist could have determined,

but they called assuredly from a slope of sage

as though they had always been calling, and I finished

pissing though perhaps I had always been pissing,

and men shouldering full quivers rode up the road,

one of them glancing to regard not traveler but song

as the light arrived, or kept arriving, as it will.

Chris Dombrowski's first book of nonfiction,



first book of nonfiction, Body of Water (Milkweed Editions), was named to numerous “2016 Best Book” lists. He lives with his family in Missoula, where he writes, guides, and occasionally teaches; this semester he will serve as the Kittredge Distinguished Visiting Writer in the Environmental Studies Program at the University of Montana.

Header photo of taillights on mountain road by Anton Petrus, courtesy Shutterstock.

