A sizable hog

snoozing

beside the rusted abattoir.

Jon Davis is the author of four full-length collections of poetry: Improbable Creatures (Grid Books, 2017), Preliminary Report (Copper Canyon Press, 2010), Scrimmage of Appetite, for which he was honored with a Lannan Literary Award in Poetry, and Dangerous Amusements, for which he received

the Peter I.B. Lavan Prize from the Academy of American Poets. A new collection of poems, The Many-Body Problem, is complete. He is also the author of five limited-edition chapbooks and a limited edition art book in collaboration with the artist Jamison Chas Banks, Heteronymy: An Anthology (La Nana Creek Press, 2015). Dayplaces, which Davis translated from the Arabic with the author, Iraqi poet Naseer Hassan with Christopher Merrill, was recently published by Tebot Bach Press.

Davis directs the MFA in Creative Writing at the Institute of American Indian Arts, where he has taught for 27 years.



