Dear America,



We stand at the end of out

Raging, our bodies a testament

Naked, open handed, you spit

On us and our bleeding, you kick

Closed the door to the hospital.

We stand at the inn of outrage

Gleaming, white and brown hands

Holding square of light, lettered—

You spit on our alphabet. You storm

At our colors, closing the more

That we thought we were due. That

Now, inside the rage, we stand out

With no bargain, no pleas, now we place

Our fists in a circle, our money in other

Pockets. We kick the door down.

Did you think you could hide in your tower

In rage at our difference, scorn for our poverty?

We hold the square outside your hotel, the light

Gleaming off the white pillars of the house.

We seep like outrage through a crowd.

We are the dearly held, dearly bought,

The dearest America. You cannot hold us in.

You cannot kill our darlings. You cannot

Stop this immigration because we are already

Inside the outrage, daring to come out.

