Darling America,



I’ve crossed out ocean and written Jesus,

crossed out sky and have written sky.

There are blueberries in the crosshairs

of a gun. There’s a Statue of Liberty figurine missing

her torch—this is America being America, licking

its feet or it will die trying. We are alone and afraid

of heights, having a existential crisis on the edge

of a cliff. Listen, the dolls in my dollhouse

are being deported and the landlord is typing

in all caps. How do we recognize humanity

when we’re just a name on a screen? An avatar

of a flag or resist, a red cap or a pink hat?

We’re holding the door for people, until we know

how they voted then we’re tripping each other

into the future, getting high off how fast they fall.

Fear—it’s so much easier to believe the shaking

is normal, so let’s put the chains on the tires—

we’ve got four more miles—and we have no idea

how this will work out, but darling,

I’ve got my senators on redial, a sidecar filled

with cocktails, and my beautiful friends,

let’s watch the sunrise together as we reattach

the torch to liberty, eat the blueberries

under the sigh of a mushroom cloud sky.

Header photo of Statue of Liberty by ParentRap, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Kelli Russell Agodon by Ronda Broatch.

