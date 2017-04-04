Path in the Grass



Even though it goes nowhere, I choose it

each afternoon and march toward the fog

that lays its long thigh on the table

of cool steel where otherwise horizon

would unspool its increments of rule.

When the edges emerge, we can love that too,

but the path in the grass is best in mist

that lights the ravage of the margins.

You have to step down from the road

where the tangle comes up to brush

your elbows, and a flush of blues

fans all its cards at your feet, not blooms

but leaves the color of pillow mints

and blades that wrap your ankles

like snapped whips. Tiaras of wild

carrot blacken at the other end

and hush the little snakes that break

their blue links into stilled measures

when we find one flattened in the road.

Otherwise, we’d never bring

the icon of their gorgeous undersides

this far: how blue the tiny bead of brow

and inside their mouths. Like the bay itself,

alive, they drag their yellow chains

of light along too fast for human eyes

to register the quick, and like the bay too

their darker scales pour. This one,

named for the bit of lace a bride

will toss to hopeful boys in a pack,

died with an open jaw and seems

to us now a creature crying out,

but she, like us, was only hunting

a grassy path, the red tongue flicking

out for particles of air that might

tell her how far the water’s edge,

how near prey, danger, mate,

or this smear of blue annihilation

that might have married all three.

Artevar

after Anselm Kiefer



Just so you know she isn’t closed

in ice, she’ll admit to great swathes

scratched thin with all manner

of high feeling, even, God forbid,

places where she’d chucked rocks

at it and scribbled bits

of his language, which,

truth be told, had the sexiest

words for what happens

when a body you’re done with

doesn’t die. In fact, beetles

climbed in and out of the hole,

and the carapaces shone

like wet ink so long, she couldn’t

remember the bones without them.

The legs and pincers were lace,

and tracks of rust tinged rivulets

ran down the backs of his calves.

She’d removed the head months

before, and mounted in its place

a cage or a pod or a crown of wire

depending on how much medication

was still in her system when she sat

down to make something of it.

The clothes, however, refused

to morph: they were what

they’d always been, ordinary

loafers and the awful plaid

with shoulder tabs, flimsy briefs

too synthetic to repurpose

as dust cloths or mirror wipes.

She knew others were better

at saving the scenes set with gifts

and photogenic meals while she’d

gone for patches of pavement

and filthy aftermath, dried stalks,

the lost code of cursive

on an envelope, and finally

the hard pill of a seed pried

from the dazzling vine

that refuses to take root

in her part of the world.

Navigator’s Triangle



We decide they were coyotes, those black

scrabbles that rocked like toy horses

as they passed through the portal

of moonlight on the bay’s exposed flats.

We needed all three of us to agree

as we stood in the scrub at the edge

of the trail’s smear between grass

and the sink of sedge. Moonlight

lets you see just enough to venture out

but not enough to venture all the way in,

and we were women passing a mug

of tea and pointing up at the red eye

of Saturn in the south, and Cygnus

laying its open wings on the pitch

directly overhead, but the chain

of living mammals was something else,

miles out on flats so thick with sludge

we knew a doglike creature might sink.

The bay held them aloft on a silver

bar, and they crossed one by one

like animations running through a strip

of fabricated light. We all thought at once

about the report we’d have to make,

and whether or not we could really confess

that what one eye had caught became

a truth for three. None of us are married,

so what we see always has a story

at risk of never arriving at conception’s

lucky door, and no, we did not count them

or hear an identifying cry. We

simply marked the loping silhouettes

that might end up awash

if they’re not perfectly attuned

to what time the tide rushes in.

Header photo of moon over coastline by gustavmelin0, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Leslie Adrienne Miller by Heather Muller.

