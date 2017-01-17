Finalist : Terrain.org 7th Annual Contest in Poetry



And what there is between a man and a woman.

And in which darkness it can best be proved.

— Evan Boland, “Against Love Poetry”





The Swell Season



She says the woolly worms’ stripes

foretell dark days, this brown stripe

is a line crossed at your own risk,

enjoy this light, for it will disappear

like good days after bad. I cut, split,

and stack at the outside chance

we make it to winter. This spring

metamorphoses from one black

stripe to another, the Isabella tiger

moth gives way to another mother,

say bald faced hornet, say yellow jacket,

the whirring turn of the paper heart,

stinger and stung swell together,

this wives’ tale promises a sharp end.





Apologies without End



Measure, count, parse—

disputes’ cut-lines

are furrows for rain’s

way with our faces,

ablutions course

without reparations,

this tick-quick battle

wearies her green eyes,

one-flecked gimlets

floating amber, perfect

the way each holds

a sun, nothing sets

even when this day

closes, dark settles

within a robin’s call.





Their Forty-third Fall



After weeks of raking, one maple leaf

escapes, rests within the house

where the hall turns to the bedroom.

It floats like a ruby hand on hardwood,

flared and untouched. For two weeks

they step around, say nothing, leave it

like a note on the mirror where a young

husband might shave or a chocolate

in foil secreted in a lunch sack,

their inattention a seasonal intention.





Anniversary Forty-Five





This week I carry the call like a vow,

it whispers through fir, ricochets

in cedar through alder, touches

the part burrowed where belief rests.

We mark the spot, our tell stills the trail,

we lean the way longing never makes it so.

Days later in early quiet, your owl reappears.

I hear mourning dove as clear as daybreak

at Hanne’s valley near Ebeltoft.

I break the hollow bone love can be—

my problem with fidelity always fidelity.

