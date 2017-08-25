Search

 

A single stem presents
roots acrobatic.
The whorl

with nectar in the spur,
exuberant.
The floral

reward. Adaptation
of labellum.
Seven

white-frocked nuns
with cup of hearts
resupinate,

synchronized in bloom
the way that roommates do.

 

 

 

Kathleen HellenKathleen Hellen is the author of Umberto’s Night, winner of the Jean Feldman Poetry Prize, and two chapbooks, The Girl Who Loved Mothra and Pentimento. Awards include the Thomas Merton poetry prize, and prizes from the H.O.W. Journal and Washington Square Review.
 
Header photo of orchid by gentle07, courtesy Pixabay.

