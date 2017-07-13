Meaning All Meaning Ending Here



there’s a way the crash

of a boisterous river scoring the air above itself

stops

completely

when the trail bends into a grove of trees

and the air hangs blank and clean

for a second for three seconds five total-nothing

roaring world suddenly still as

still as what?

space that feels like a living animal

beating-blood breathing surrounded with its own beingness

then not anymore

but where? how?

so much noise

up-ended (over there by the alders)

Losers



I left my wallet on the back bumper of the Jetta

after buying beer at a border store where it stayed

over 200 miles of sketchy northern highway miles

burgundy leather lump intact. My favorite

Aimee Bender story describes an orphan who finds

lost objects by concentrating on the tug of memory

awake in everything. My friends say of course you

like that one, because in the story trees remember

where they were born and the lost boy is returned

home unharmed. Of course. I used to dream

that if I got too tired to drive a big god would reach

into the car and carry me the rest of the way like a party-

weary toddler. I wore my ex-husband’s hat for years, a man’s

brimmed fedora, large on me, so that maybe for a while

my cigarette-smoking alter-ego could think the same

thoughts. We would wait out the thunderstorms

together in our bungalow’s screened porch high above

the Mississippi. My father sometimes remembers

from his assisted living facility in Chicago his sisters

are dead and the farm is long sold. But I tell him

not to fret. Those things are not where we can

find them, though we listen after them hard when they

flash back up. We lost Mom, we lost Maggie,

too much, and kitchens, rings, gorgeous songs.

What happens to the bargain we make with each other—you

stay alive while I am alive. If I am missing, please

come find me. By accident once I found myself

down a wild grassed-over field-side road in Wisconsin

with no one around and the wind whispering in

collusion. I can see that secret moment more

clearly than any face, as if that place might have

offered me a choice I lost, like a garment or a life.

Augury



hold her waist so her head can hang

into the mouth of the well backward

down in the cool exhalation of stone-water

her mother’s hand mirror tipped behind

reflects the pattern a sunlight bargello

on the oily surface the image of a man

like a black smudge in the snow she sees

him exactly black crow shot cloudward

above the frozen un-named path

