Alone on the Oregon Trail



I got detention in fourth grade for yelling,

“Screw you!” at

Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego,

but I don’t want to dwell on it.

I want to recall floppy disks, like square plates,

darker than the boxes

packed away in garages. I bank away

fuzzy memories of Number Munchers, good for

devouring multiples and prime numbers

with the smiley, green creature

zipping the screen, duping me into learning math.

I’m still stuck on the Oregon Trail, rendered

in pixelated graphics, taking my motley family

from Independence, MO, to the Oregon coast.

I’m always the farmer, too young to say

“I ain’t no soft-handed banker” even if I felt it.

I set my meals to meager

and traveled the grueling pace,

never afraid to ford the river

or to sacrifice my oxen, but I felt guilt

killing too much meat to carry

back to my starving family from the hunting grounds

home of rabbits, squirrels, and lumbering buffalo

keeled over on the black field

with sparse bushes. This was the first time

video games made me laugh at death.

When I died of cholera or if someone else

contracted measles, I always answered

“Your Mom” or “pepperoni”

when the game asked, “What do you want

on your tombstone?” The real death always came

with a classmate ejecting the disk

before the game ended, more painful

than Manifest Destiny, more fatal

than the broken wagon axle scenario

on the plains of Nebraska.

Jellyfish



They pull through currents in large blooms.

A minefield of tendrils armed with marine stingers.

Crowds of them parade past beaches, below boardwalks.

They swarm herring and salmon schools to bits.

Like surprise of starfish in North Atlantic seas or

glaciers’ hairline cracks spilling into slush,

they float amid the most remote sparks in our minds.

Washed ashore, fed by the ocean’s dead zones,

they nourish the absence of bones, eyes, and heart.

We aren’t afraid enough to notice.

