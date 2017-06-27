Village: Closing the Ruler Factory



There is nothing left to measure.

Here 12 and 1/2 employees—full-

timers and half-timers—had milled

scales, yardsticks, templates, rulers,

aluminum T-squares in rectangular

sea-blue Fairgate Rule Company at

the center of short Division Street.

For dozens of years, they’d scored

and punched gauges for designers,

dressmakers, architects, carpenters,

tailors, artists, draftsmen, engineers

until old clients put orders on hold

and machines retired a human guild.

Now wind cuts across a 10 x 10 lot,

100-square feet of dirt, rubble, foot-

high weeds. No more 8 to 4 shifts

tooling thin ticks or square shafts.

No one’s there to divide, cut, miter.

They’ll move on, catch up on sleep,

dream about cold light in the deep

abyssal zones of the starry oceans,

spread their hands to figure spans.

Let someone else count each cubit

in the orbit of our new 9th planet.

Photo of brick factory wall by Pexels, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Jo Pitkin by Howard Goodman.

