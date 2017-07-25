The Gacy Murder House

Antieau Gallery, Royal St., New Orleans





Why is it so easy to admire this dollhouse

hidden in the corner of the gallery,

its rooms so tidy, well-lit, pinked

with flowers, ginghamed in patterns,

molding and frames as white

as white allows? Is it the respect

its artist had for the spaces

that make such places homey?

Its tasteful furnishings? The neatness

of design allowing us to overlook

skeletons lining the crawlspace

beneath its floorboards? Portraits

of killers, clown masks, saws, drills,

duct tape, bottles of rubbing alcohol

so conveniently idle with purpose.

Header photo of retro dollhouse (not the Gacy Murder House) by Tomasz_Mikolajczyk, courtesy Pixabay.

