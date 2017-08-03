Poetry by Abeer Hoque, Video by Josh Steinbauer + Music by Tom Asselin



Abeer Hoque and Josh Steinbauer previously collaborated on three short poetry films for Hoque’s first book, a collection of linked short stories, poems, and photographs called The Lovers and the Leavers (2015). Hoque’s new book, Olive Witch, was published this year, a memoir about growing up across cultures in Nigeria, the States, and Bangladesh. Three new films accompany its release, with poems from the memoir, music by Tom Asselin, and video and editing by Steinbauer.





Yellow Door

Dhaka at Dusk

Taking All Kinds

Abeer Hoque is a Nigerian-born Bangladeshi American writer and photographer. She likes weeping willows, inky pens, and turbulence. The poems from “Yellow Door,” “Dhaka at Dusk,” and “Taking All Kinds” are from her memoir, Olive Witch. See more at



Josh Steinbauer is a filmmaker and musician in New York City. His recent work includes the award-winning films Cap’n Flapjack and Paper Stars. His Americana ensemble Woodpecker! will release a new album this fall. Some of his short films can be seen at



Tom Asselin makes sounds in the bands Dragon Turtle and Canadensis. He can be found lurking in the forests that surround Eugene, Oregon. Listen to the latest Canadensis album at



Header image from “Dhaka at Dusk,” courtesy Josh Steinbauer.

