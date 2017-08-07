Sturgeon



Suspended in murk

just off the bottom

of the deepest hole,

her wide head wedged

into the turbulence

of all that rushes

around her—leaf mulch,

spent wings, detritus

of the passing world—

she moves, when

she moves at all,

only a little, here,

then there, always

seeking the invisible

corridor of least

resistance, finds it

and waits, hovering

like a ridged torpedo,

all cartilage and muscle,

her barbels brushing

the polished gravel,

her primitive tiny brain

and ponderous heart

at one with the one

element she knows

by instinct: the cold

force of the current,

its ancient circle

of seasons, each spring

a microcosm, each moment

eternity.

Black Pheasant in Fall



Where he has come from

so near the close of day, snow

threatening in the overcast,

I couldn’t say, only that he stands

out from the two cocks pecking the ground

beside him, their coveted

bright plumage suddenly become

ordinary, common as air,

in the brilliance of his blackness.

“Melanistic mutant,” the book will explain

later when I look it up,

but while he struts and preens, scratches

mechanically in the dirt

at the edge of the plowed field

bordering my yard, he seems

an incarnation of mystery, dark

messenger from the shadow world

we glimpse sometimes in dreams.

And when he stops and turns,

stretches and flares

his green-black iridescence, I can see

his crimson cheek, and within it

the tiny bright bead of his eye

fixed on the distance, as though

aware of what awaits

all things beautiful and rare

under the gunmetal sky.

is a former Idaho Writer-in-Residence and NEA Fellow. His book Someone Going Home Late won the Natalie Ornish Poetry Award from the Texas Institute of Letters. Recently his poems have appeared, or are forthcoming, in The American Journal of Poetry, The Gettysburg Review, Poet Lore, The Southern Review, Southern Poetry Review, and elsewhere.

Header photo of pond by Kathy2408, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Daryl Jones by Danica Fiew.

