The Ancient Surge of Stars and Night

Opens as All Being’s Single Bloom



i. Emerge



Orange of oriole

will flash as aureole

of afterimage.

Pines will stand

in orange aureole,

each a shrine of fire.

Words will mist in winter,

flocks chattering

to swirl to sky

to clear like breath in air.

Blown snow will lift

drifting cloudily

to pollen’s gold,

to twist to sand’s blind lash.

Like faces, sunflowers

turn toward the far fire.

It is the fire floating,

centering the circle

of their world’s course.

Through murky depths

of uterine night,

all stars swirl out, colloidal,

to rupture and kindle.

As icicles melt

in sun’s brightening,

raised megaliths will melt

in time’s night.

Wrecked trucks will rust

under a bright

ceiling of waves.







ii. Augury



You would walk listening

if you passed beneath

final branches’ glaring aura.

Tides will shift seeping

through marsh grass,

as sand’s hot blaze will drain

glittering through fingers.

Dunes will drift burying

cars like urns, deeper

than sun’s punishment.

Wind’s dunes will shimmer,

unearthing the colors

of cars’ pitted paint.

Like ebb tide’s surf,

tree lines will ebb.

Like leaves’ sheltered shade,

plumage’s browns

will hide through leaves

of forests receding.

Wings’ sudden flurry

will be wings vanishing

in the rites of flight.

You would walk listening

in entering the hearing

of the minutes’

last song of the last

bird of its kind.

You might be who waits

in the moment of a trill

stilling into silence,

opening into echoes.





iii. Self



You will echo as you walk

under branches, listening.

Dull plumage of veery

mirrors shade, blending.

Its song’s repetitions

pronounce living beauty.

You will falter, following

past each narrow tomorrow.

The speech of echoes

will repeat the few words

for you to follow

like steppingstones.

Your entered moments

will hover like mist

over a river’s

deafening fall and crash.

You will hear wind’s tide

flood through the tall pines

as aeolian orisons.

You will hear

your voice finding

the words of your orison

like the span of horizon.

You will be a bearer

of what will be,

as you echo. You will echo.

You will be the bearer

of what you will be,

as you echo. You will echo.







iv. The Beauty of the Earth



Meaning, abandoned

to the middens, will lift

from your starless abyss

as you echo. You will echo.

Echoing through rondure

in your skull’s inner mirror,

sky’s blue will know you

as you echo. You will echo.

You will hear the moment

that is your life sung

by a bird taking wing

as you echo. You will echo.

Wind will bear wildfire’s

bright seeds, sparking

into bright wildflowers

as you echo. You will echo.

You will feel your spine rise

to echo the towering

pine among pines

as you echo. You will echo.

When you hear the roar

of the course of the river,

you will follow its echoes

as you echo. You will echo.

Left behind you, its waters

will be a wake’s shimmer

that anyone might follow

called by echoes, who will echo.

Daniel Corrie’s recent chapbooks are Words, World (Blue Horse Press) and The Birmingham Poetry Review, Greensboro Review, Hudson Review, Image, Kenyon Review, Missouri Review, New Criterion, Shenandoah, Southern Review, and Virginia Quarterly Review. One of his poems received the first-place 2011 Morton Marr Poetry Prize from The Southwest Review. He and his wife live on their farm in rural Georgia.



View poetry by Daniel Corrie also appearing in Terrain.org:

Header photo of pines in sunlight by Larisa-K, courtesy Pixabay.

