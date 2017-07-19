The Answer to Your Question is, “Wired Like the Taxidermy Wing



Of a hawk in mimic of cleaving,

I drove toward Jackson to grab lunch and coffee

with friends at a municipal airport’s restaurant lounge.

Passed a red tail in the center ditch flailing,

body transverse, great wing-breadth

flexing, unfurling, and falling like a fan

in the slow August heat. I imagined

the writhing hawk as much as I could

all the way down that white shoulder

line. I had said something hurtful

to my wife that morning and I have

long suspected those sharp-witted birds

could teach us of pain, each demonstration

perverse plucking the passerine midflight

and feasting. I lunched with David

and Amanda and watched the runway

which was mostly dead that Monday afternoon,

but we did speak of the precariousness of the lone

helicopter as it lifted and nosed forward,

tail tipping 45 degrees. They must be

treacherous. I have this sense that they

frequently crash, and this has been said

of marriages in prose both pseudo-psychological

and grandiloquent, yet crows have been found

holding funerals at roadsides and certain

raptors mate for life. It is easy to label

animal grief, while its expression lames us—

mannequin impressions of how the great

birds look in flight; from that airport lounge

there was nothing on the tarmac to compare

it to. Helicopter heading north to an estate,

propeller slicing a blurred halo out of air.”

Cal Freeman is the author of the book Brother of Leaving (Marick Press) and the chapbook Heard Among the Windbreak (Eyewear Publishing, London). His writing has appeared in many journals including Passages North, New Orleans Review, The Cortland Review, Southword, and The Manchester Review. He has been nominated for multiple Pushcart Prizes in both poetry and creative nonfiction. He has also been nominated for Best of the Net and Best American Poetry. His book, Fight Songs, is forthcoming from Eyewear Publishing in October 2017. He currently lives in Dearborn, Michigan, and teaches at Oakland University.



Header photo of red-tailed hawk by Jacob W. Frank, courtesy National Park Service.

