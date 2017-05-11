Can Opener



As soon as cans had been invented

Can openers appeared,

A new blade on pocket knives

Hooked like a talon

To pierce through thin metal

Leaving jagged teeth.

Now we had a tool to release

Canned laughter,

We could open a can of worms

Any time we wanted,

Pack ourselves in like sardines,

Insult tin-can cars,

Kick the can down the road,

It was wonderful

While it lasted, the sheer pleasure

Of opening tuna

To mix with tangy mayonnaise!

The joy of condensed soup

Like Andy Warhol ate

Every day for twenty years,

So salty, red and good

He silkscreened cans on canvas!

It doesn’t amount to a can of beans

Anymore, of course,

We’ve moved on to sous vide

Postmodernist cuisine

But back then Spam-in-a-Can

Meant sending a man to the moon and back again.

is a librarian in Salt Lake City Utah at the eastern edge of the Great Basin. She writes regularly for Catalyst Magazine , mostly about environmental issues or dancing, and reviews books for 15-Bytes: Utah’s Art Magazine . Her recent poetry appears in Journal of Wild Culture, saltfront, Kudzu House Quarterly, Dark Mountain, Canyon Country Zephyr, and Boneshaker: A Bicycling Almanac.

Photo of tin can by makamuki0, courtesy Pixabay.

