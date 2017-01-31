A Literary Series



for J2, “Granny,”

the oldest member of the Puget Sound orcas

1911 to 2016



Because all orcas have a way with words,

decoding their 10,000 whistles is a lot of fun.

We sail out with microphones,

plunk them in the water,

then listen as they badmouth dolphins,

complain about squid—their “cheater’s camouflage”

and “that candy-ass getaway inksquirt maneuver.”

“No respect for the food chain,” they click,

and move on,

gone beyond our audio range….

Their word for bikini is “seaweed,” for fishing boat

it’s “wants-too-many,”

but their name for themselves

is impossible to translate . . .

something like “More than Wild Appetite,”

or “It Takes More than Salmon to Be Full.”

Photo of orca by MrsBrown, courtesy Pixabay.

