We are pleased to announce the judges for the 2017 Terrain.org Annual Contests in Fiction, Nonfiction, and Poetry, with a submission deadline of September 1, 2017. There is no theme for this contest.
Judges
- Fiction: Padma Viswanathan
Padma Viswanathan is the author of the novels The Toss of a Lemon and The Ever After of Ashwin Rao.
- Nonfiction: Nicole Walker
Nicole Walker is the author of five books, most recently Egg (Bloomsbury), and an associate professor at Northern Arizona University.
- Poetry: Robert Wrigley
Robert Wrigley, Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Idaho, published his most recent book, Box (Penguin), in March 2017.
Submission Deadline
The deadline for our 8th Annual Contests in Fiction, Nonfiction, and Poetry is September 1, 2016, for publication in November 2017. All notifications will be made in November 2017. View full contest guidelines.
Prizes and Entry Fee
A prize of $500 plus publication for the first-place winner will be awarded in each genre. Finalists in each genre may also receive publication and a small monetary prize. Entry fee is $15 for each story, essay/article, or set of 3-6 poems (or single long poem). Submit and pay online after reviewing the contest guidelines.
Last Year’s Winners
Last year’s winners were:
Poetry
One Poem in Four Parts by William Wright
Judged by Eamon Grennan
Fiction
“Varya’s Black Suede Shoes” by Peter Justin Newall
Judged by Kate Bernheimer
Nonfiction
“Geography of the Self” by Catherine Mauk
Judged by Lauret Savoy
For additional information, view the contest guidelines or contact us.
