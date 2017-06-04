We are pleased to announce the judges for the 2017 Terrain.org Annual Contests in Fiction, Nonfiction, and Poetry, with a submission deadline of September 1, 2017. There is no theme for this contest.

Judges

Fiction: Padma Viswanathan

Padma Viswanathan is the author of the novels The Toss of a Lemon and The Ever After of Ashwin Rao .



Nonfiction: Nicole Walker

Nicole Walker is the author of five books, most recently Egg (Bloomsbury), and an associate professor at Northern Arizona University.



Poetry: Robert Wrigley

Robert Wrigley, Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Idaho, published his most recent book, Box (Penguin), in March 2017.

Submission Deadline

The deadline for our 8th Annual Contests in Fiction, Nonfiction, and Poetry is September 1, 2016, for publication in November 2017. All notifications will be made in November 2017. View full contest guidelines.

Prizes and Entry Fee

A prize of $500 plus publication for the first-place winner will be awarded in each genre. Finalists in each genre may also receive publication and a small monetary prize. Entry fee is $15 for each story, essay/article, or set of 3-6 poems (or single long poem). Submit and pay online after reviewing the contest guidelines.

Last Year’s Winners

Last year’s winners were:

Poetry

One Poem in Four Parts by William Wright

Judged by Eamon Grennan



Fiction

“Varya’s Black Suede Shoes” by Peter Justin Newall

Judged by Kate Bernheimer



Nonfiction

“Geography of the Self” by Catherine Mauk

Judged by Lauret Savoy



For additional information, view the contest guidelines or contact us.