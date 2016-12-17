The Worrier

hatred



Where is it?

In this coffee shop,

a cage

today with its light colored skin.

Where is it?

In the cloudy window

near a table of men

who gather for the luscious

eggs and hashbrowns.

Where is it?

In their crossfire

about the cop

and whether he had the right

to shoot the black man in the back.

Three men think it’s okay.

One does not.

Where is it?

In the ludicrous smiles

of the men with hats.

Where is it?

In the spotless kitchen,

ammonia lingering

on the counter.

Where is it?

In my pancake that

has eyes of blueberries.

In words I hear

I can not repeat.

In a Welcome sign

that could soon become defaced

with a question mark.

Where is it?

In the calm voice of the man

without a hat,

who opens the paper and reads

them all the details.

I’m thinking:

The voice of reason.

The voice of reason.

Where is it?

In the arguments

that love their grease.

In the crinkle of light

that stumbles across my table.

Deep in my body.

Where is it?

In my uneaten breakfast.

Where is it?

In my rising,

in my walking over to that table,

in my sitting down

to keep the hatless man company.

volunteer



Where is the revolution?

Everywhere.

And now

the retaliation.

Wandering children,

raped mothers,

fathers who can’t

fight back or they

will be killed.

What will you do?

Light a vigil candle,

say a prayer I used to say.

I won’t turn away

from the dead,

arms above their heads

as if still in sleep.

I won’t turn away

from the living,

their bodies maimed,

the skin shining

over hollow places.

What do you feel?

Horror,

their gratitude

when others offer them

bits of bread,

something wild and green to eat.

What do you know?

They’re on their knees

at first light. They’ll walk

long past dark, far, anywhere

someone will accept them.

What do you do?

Take shoes and a nightgown

to the thrift store.

I risk something

with words.

I’m a volunteer at a museum.

What do you see?

A hummingbird

whirs past my ears

A skunk arrives at dusk.

What do you do?

I buy rotisserie

chicken for our cat.

I buy the darkest

chocolate cashews.

What have you given up?

Words,

but they seep into my mouth

anyway.

What do you feel?

I feel embroidered tonight,

like an intricate

tablecloth of blossoms,

whose eyes stay open.

Header photo of bullet hole in glass by kiwikong, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Nancy Takacs courtesy Nancy Takacs.

