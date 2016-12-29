Dear America



If you were a tree, I would be a bud,

clenching a feral secret.

If you were a river, I would be a raindrop

sipped into your sweep.

If you were a mountain, I would be a pebble,

a fulcrum, your pivot.

If you were a water cannon, I would be

ice on a braid of gray.

If you were tear gas, I would weep for you.

If you were a wall, I would be a dreamer

yearning to breathe free.

If you were an oil well, I would be a cup of water.

If you were a power grid, I would be sunlight

on a child’s hand.

If you were a century, I would be one breath,

striving to speak my honest syllable.

If you were an empire, I would be the remote village

keeping to the old ways.

If you were a grandmother, I would be the child

who brings you tea.

If you were a billionaire, I would be a simple gift.

If you were a legend, I would be the minor character

the hero sees standing by the road in witness.

If you were a patriotic song, I would be the late verse

remembered only by the elders, hummed at evening.

If you were a prison guard, I would be Mandela’s

slow step, setting the pace in spite of chains.

If you were a long migration, I would be a seed

to sustain two wings.

If you were the great change, I would be one

of the myriad beginnings.

If you were a sorrow, I would be a glimmer.

If you were in recovery, I would leave food on your step.

If you were a grand parade, I would be one

of the unseen singers.

If you were a war, I would bring food to the widows.

If you were a tyranny, I would vote for kindness.

If you were the arc of history, I would bend

my life toward justice.

If you were a declaration of independence,

I would pledge allegiance to interdependence.

If you pursued happiness for a few, I would ask about the many.

If you were a tower, I would be a pilgrim’s tent.

If you were a bold proclamation, I would be a whispered testament.

If you were a phone, I would be a voice to make it matter.

If you were the greed of one generation, I would be the need

of the seventh generation.

If you were the way it was, I would be the way it could be.

If you were a disaster, we could count our blessings.

And if you thought you were my enemy, I would ask

about your children.

