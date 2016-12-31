Dear America,



Your Southeast forests are dry and burning

in blazes that were “human-caused,”

whether accident or arson.

The ground and brush were tinder, ready

for the kiss of spark, and rains

that didn’t come all summer still

aren’t coming, or not enough. In the spring,

after snows have bandaged the raw

burns, then melted into ferns

and grasses, I’m going to walk across

that mountain range. America,

I admit this is a little

selfish. I want to leave behind

the noise of bitterness and rancor.

When the wild azalea bloom

in Georgia, I’ll be there. I bought

a one-way ticket, though I’ll return

eventually, stitching contrails

from blue to red to blue again.

I doubt you’ll change much when I’m gone,

though I might. I’ll be paring to

the bone: something to keep warm,

a tent, food I can carry.

Excuse me for not listening

to anything but nesting birds

and mammals rustling in the dark.

I’ll have no way to get

your headlines. I’ll be counting out

my miles, following daylight, depending

on the kindness and civility

of strangers sharing news about

the trail ahead. My new state

will be from oldest rock—collided seam

from when the planet’s shell

was migratory, like birds and people.

America, it’s time to quench the flames.

Stop flicking matches to the wind.

Stop wounding what we claim to love.

There are precious few do-overs

left, and it’s not clear at all

that streams the guidebooks call reliable

will flow when we set out on foot again.

