Dear America



It’s time to teach my daughter how to shoot an arrow

How to use a knife

How to hit the center of a target

​It’s bloody work, but she should know

It’s time to teach her how to win a debate

While applying lipstick without a mirror

And how to hold her keys between her fingers in a parking lot

​​It’s time for her to hit the weight room

Join the cross-country team

Cast a spell, literally and figuratively

And it’s time for her to develop telekinesis and clairvoyance

It’s time she knows to never leave her drink unattended

Never drink on an empty stomach

Never drink before her period

And maybe what I mean to say is—never drink alcohol period

It’s time to learn that one day she might switch

Grocery stores because a guy on staff there gives her the creeps

And even if it’s less convenient to travel across town

​ ​It’s always best to trust her intuition

It’s time to teach her that when a grown man stares at her

New breasts, she is not the one who should feel ashamed

America, she’s her mother’s daughter

​​She’s got this

